If you didn't know already, it's becoming crystal clear Spencer Petras is the leader to replace Nate Stanley as the next Iowa quarterback.
That's in even sharper focus on Wednesday after one of the possible candidates for the job, Peyton Mansell, decided to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was the first to announce the move, and Hawkeye Nation and 247Sports both confirmed it shorty afterward.
#Iowa QB Peyton Mansell is in the transfer portal. Appeared in five games in 2018 but didn't play this past season.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 8, 2020
Mansell was Iowa's top back-up in 2018 but lost that role to Petras last fall. The former three-star recruit was originally part of a ballyhooed coalition of 2017 Texas prospects committed to Iowa, including future college standout Eno Benjamin and dependable North Carolina receiver Beau Corrales. But Mansell was the only one of that group to end up with the Hawkeyes, after Benjamin, Corrales and fellow Texan Gavin Holmes (Baylor) decommitted.
Petras and Alex Padilla, who will be a redshirt freshman in the 2020 season, enter the spring as Iowa's scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. But the starting job is Petras' to lose — and it sounds like he has a considerable lead. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has expressed full confidence in Petras, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound rising sophomore with a big arm, to the responsibilities of taking over for Stanley.
Reports from @ESPNRittenberg & @DavidEickholt & @RobHoweHN on Peyton Mansell's transfer from Iowa tells us pretty strongly that Spencer Petras had a clear lead to be Iowa's QB1 for 2020. Lots of positive things being said about Petras behind the scenes. Big arm, natural leader.— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) January 8, 2020
Texas three-star quarterback Deuce Hogan will arrive in the summer.
