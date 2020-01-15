CLOSE
Duke Slater played football at Iowa from 1918-1921 and earned all-conference honors three times. He was the first black All-American at Iowa, earning the honor twice. Slater was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951, and is part of the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. File photo
Duke Slater, right, is shown in action with Hawkeyes teammates Lester Belding, Aubrey Devine and Gordon Locke. Register file photo
From 1954: Three eras of Iowa football are represented in this photo at the Des Moines Standard Club's dinner honoring Duke Slater. Front row from left, Max Hawkins and George (Red) Frey and Slater, both members of the 1939 Ironmen; and Slater, an All-American who played on the 1921 Big Ten championship team; back row, Bill Gallagher, an Ironman; Walter (Stub) Stewart, who played on the 1907-1909 teams; and Al Coupee, Ironman quarterback. Register file photo
From 1954: Duke Slater, back left, signs autographs during a Standard Club banquet in Des Moines, while Drake fullback Gene Hendrix looks on. Register file photo
From 1953: Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore lineman Calvin Jones, left, talks with line coach Bob Flora, center, and Hawkeyes legend Duke Slater after a 21-7 loss to Michigan State. Register file photo
From 1952: Drake football star Johnny Bright, left, and former Iowa football All-American Duke Slater have their photo taken after a banquet honoring Bright as 1951's outstanding Iowa athlete. Register file photo
From 1933: Duke Slater (3) and other "luminaries" in Iowa football history were highlighted in a special Des Moines Register section. Register file photo
A relief of Duke Slater and teammates is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A relief of Duke Slater and teammates is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Two former Iowa star linemen from separate generations were named to the 2020 Centennial Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

    Fred “Duke” Slater, who was a Hawkeye from 1918-21, and Alex Karras (1956-57) are the fourth and fifth players in program history to achieve the sport's highest honor.

    Slater joined the Iowa program following a prep career at Clinton High School. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in his final three seasons. Slater earned first-team all-America honors in 1921, becoming the first African-American at Iowa to earn the distinction.

    In his four seasons, Slater helped Iowa post a 23-6-1 record. Iowa had a 7-0 Big Ten record in 1921 to claim the conference title and was named by more than one media outlet as national champion.

    Slater played 10 seasons of professional football. He was the first African-American lineman in NFL history and the only African-American to play in the NFL in 1927 and 1929. Slater was a six-time All-Pro.

    Former Iowa football star Alex Karras Register file photo
    Alex Karras' 1957 Outland Trophy is seen inside Iowa's Football Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    This photo was published on Nov. 12, 1958. The caption: This painful moment for Iowa Tackle Alex Karras came in last Saturday's football game with Minnesota, when the husky player was helped from the field at Minneapolis after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter.... REGISTER PHOTO
    University of Iowa football players meet with chorus girls backstage at a Los Angeles nightclub in late December 1956 ahead of the Rose Bowl. The players pictured are, seated from left, Ken Ploen, Don Dobrino (almost hidden) and Jim Gobbons, and standing are Alex Karras, left, and Frank Bloomquist. University of Iowa Special Collections / Frederick W. Kent Collection
    Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras (71) in action against the Baltimore Colts at Tigers Stadium in 1964. Karras, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1958 NFL Draft. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    In this Jan. 31, 1985, file photo, “Saturday Night Live” actor Billy Crystal, in character as “Fernando,” center, is flanked by host Alex Karras and musical guest Tina Turner during a rehearsal, in New York. AP
    2012: Alex Karras, 77 NFL, AP
    This AP photo was published in the Register in May of 1964. The caption: Star lineman Alex Karras, resinstated by National Football League after this year's gambling suspension, waves two-year contract he signed Thursday with Detroit Lions. Karras, former Iowa standout, has been keeping in shape in private workouts at his Clinton, Ia., home. REGISTER PHOTO
    This photo was published in the Register on May 6, 1957. The caption: Iowa's all-America tackle Alex Karras (center) receives a Greek organization's achievement award from Pinkie George (right) in Des Moines Sunday night. At left is Archie Kodros, Iowa's assistant football coach. All are of Greek origin. REGISTER PHOTO
    This AP photo was published in the Register on March 17, 1964. The caption: Alex Karras walks into Detroit Lions' office Monday and gets official greeting from Coach George Wilson after being reinstated by National Football League. Karras, former Iowa line star, and Paul Hornung of Green Bay Packers sat out 1963 season because of suspensions for gambling. REGISTER PHOTO
    This photo was published in the Register on Dec. 10, 1958. The caption: Iowa's Alex Karras, right, and John Witte of Oregon State called a temporary truce and were joined by movie actress Kathy Grant for the weekend's festivities in New York with the Look magazine all-America squad. Karras and Witte will be seeing each other again in the Rose Bowl game Jan. 1. REGISTER PHOTO
    Oct 4, 1964; Detroit, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras (71) in action against the New York Giants at Tigers Stadium. The Lions beat the Giants 26-3. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    Tom Dempsey kicked a record 63-yard field goal in 1970 for the Saints, but in 1979 he missed a 34-yarder that cost the Bills a victory over arch-nemesis Miami. AP
    FILE - This 1971 file photo shows Detroit Lions' Alex Karras. The Detroit Free Press and Detroit News reported Monday, Oct. 8, 2012, that the former All-Pro defensive lineman and actor has kidney failure and has been given only a few days to live. Lions president Tom Lewand says the NFL football franchise is deeply saddened to learn of Karras' condition. (AP Photo/File) AP
    Detroit Lions defensive tackle (71) ALEX KARRAS on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams at Memorial Coliseum. The Lions defeated the Rams 31-7. David Boss-US PRESSWIRE
    Detroit Lions Alex Karras, 1957. Dick Tripp, Detroit Free Press
    Detroit Lions Joe Schmidt, Bob Whitlow and Alex Karras get an early start on conditioning at Tartar Field in 1964. Detroit Free Press
    Clockwise from left: Detroit Lions Wayne Walker, Bill Glass, Roger Brown, Alex Karras (baseball cap), Carl Brettschneider, Jim Gibbons, Ollie Spencer and Bob Scholz, 1960. Detroit Free Press
    The Detroit Lions 1960's "Fearsome Foursome" includes players Sam Williams, Roger Brown, Alex Karras and Darris McCord, Detroit Free Press
    Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alex Karras. NFL, AP
    Iowa football players stretch during practice Dec. 21, 1956, in Los Angeles in preparation for the Rose Bowl against Oregon State. Pictured are, from left, Frank Gilliam, Dick Klein, Bob Commings, Don Suchy, Frank Bloomquist, Alex Karras and Jim Gibbons. University of Iowa Special Collections / Frederick W. Kent Collection
    TIMES-PICAYUNE STAFF FILE PHOTO BY G. E. ARNOLD Tom Dempsey of New Orleans kicked the longest field goal in NFL history: 63 yards on November 8, 1970, against the Detroit Lions at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. CREDIT MUST READ COURTESY OF G.E. ARNOLD/THE TIMES-PICAYUNE -- DO NOT SELL -- WE DO NOT HAVE PERMISSION TO USE ONLINE Original cutline: November 9, 1970: DEMPSEY KICKS SAINTS TO LAST-SECOND WIN: A lunging Alex Karras (No.71) of the Detroit Lions is too late to block Tom Dempsey's record 63-yard field goal that brought the Saints a 19-17 victory over the lions in the last two seconds of the game Sunday afternoon at Tulane Stadium. Joe Scarpatl (No. 21) holds for Dempsey while Bill Cody blocks on the right. G. E. ARNOLD
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr (15) rolls away from Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras (71) at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 1961. The Packers won 17-9. Press-Gazette archives Press-Gazette Media archives
    In this 1957 photo, Alex Karras and Penn State coach Rip Engle of Penn State visit with a patient at San Francisco's Shriners Hospital. In 1957, Karras became the first Iowa Hawkeye to named to Playboy magazine's preseason all-American football team. Register file photo
    In 1957, Alex Karras was the first Iowa Hawkeye to named to Playboy magazine's preseason all-American football team. In this photo, he is being helped off the field during a game against Minnesota. It was announced before the 2010 season that Adrian Clayborn has become the 16th Hawkeye to be honored. Register file photo
    NO. 5. "Paper Lion" by George Plimpton (pictured on the right). This book was revelation to me about how a writer can do more than observe – he can participate. An Harvard man suits up with the Detroit Lions. Julian H. Gonzalez/Detroit Free Press
    Detroit Lions defensive tackle (71) ALEX KARRAS and defensive back (81) DICK "Nighttrain" LANE stop Los Angeles Rams running back (22) DICK BASS at Memorial Coliseum. The Lions defeated the Rams 12-3. David Boss-US PRESSWIRE
    In this 1964 photo, Alex Karras is pictured with Detroit Lions teammate Roger Brown. REGISTER PHOTO
    Alex Karras, who starred at Iowa, was selected with the 10th overall pick of the 1958 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. File photo
    This photo was published in the Register on Dec. 26, 1956. The caption: Three Iowa football players probably wish they could find Rose Bowl victories in the packages they found beneath the Christmas tree at the team's training quarters in Pasadena, Calif. Inspecting the packages are all-America tackle Alex Karras (left), sophomore fullback John Nocera (right front) and first-string guard Bob Commings. REGISTER PHOTO
    Brooks has flirted with the idea of a 'Blazing Saddles' musical. But mostly, he's just proud of his greatest film on its birthday. "The great thing about 'Blazing Saddles' is that it will never die." Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
    How does Brooks plan to celebrate the 40th anniversary? "Drink a lot of Old West bourbon. Just get drunk. Fall flat on my face and say, 'It was fun making it folks,' " he says. Mongo (Alex Karras) has the same idea as he breaks through the saloon doors. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
    Brooks concedes that he can watch most of his own films only once or twice. "But the truth is, I can see 'Blazing Saddles' 25 times, and it works every time. Two nights ago, I watched it at a friend's house. We all fell about laughing," he says. Here, Alex Karras' Mongo rides an ox through town. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
    The film features an infamous campfire scene, which deals with the digestive impact of beans on cowboys. Brooks says he was always fascinated how screen cowboys ate only beans without negative repercussions. Here, Taggart (Slim Pickens) looks at Mongo (Alex Karras) with a smoking hat. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
      During the NFL off-season, Slater took classes and earned a law degree from Iowa in 1928. He served as a Chicago assistant district attorney and in 1960, became the first black member of the Chicago Superior Court. He moved to the Circuit Court of Cook County in 1964. Slater died in 1966 at the age of 67.

      Slater was one of five members of the inaugural Iowa Sports Hall of Fame in 1951 and was a member of the inaugural National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame that same year. Slater Residence Hall on the University of Iowa campus bears his name and is the only Iowa residence hall named after a student-athlete.

      A sculpture featuring Slater was added outside the north end zone of Kinnick Stadium last season.

      As part of the 100-year celebration of Iowa football in 1989, Slater and Karras were named to Iowa’s all-time football team.

      Karras was a defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes in 1956 and 1957. The native of Gary, Indiana, earned all-America honors as a junior and was a consensus all-American as a senior. He earned the Outland Trophy in 1957 as the top lineman in the nation, and was second in voting for the 1957 Heisman Trophy.

      Karras and the Hawkeyes posted a 16-2-1 record in two seasons, concluding the 1956 season at 9-1 after a 35-19 win over Oregon State in the Rose Bowl. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten title and were named national champions by at least one national media outlet.

      Karras was the 10th player selected in the 1958 NFL Draft. He played his entire NFL career (1958-70) for the Detroit Lions, earning first- or second-team All-Pro nine times and being selected for the Pro Bowl four times.

      Karras was inducted into the Iowa Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 1989 and was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 1991. Karras died in 2012 at the age of 77.

      After his football career, Karras became a successful actor.

      Slater and Karras join three other Hawkeyes as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: safety Emlen Tunnell (inducted in 1967), safety Paul Krause (1998) and defensive end/linebacker Andre Tippett (2008).

      Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

