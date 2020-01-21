CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah is one of the most respected college football talent evaluators in media. 

He has a history as a college scout with one of the league's top-drafting franchises, the Baltimore Ravens, and has quickly become a favorite of draft followers since he moved over to the media side of things. 

So when he releases a mock draft, it tends to carry quite a bit of weight.

And his first mock draft, released Tuesday morning, is confirming what people in Iowa have suspected for a while: That Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa appear like they are headed for an early selection in the NFL Draft. 

Jeremiah has Wirfs, a three-year starter at tackle for the Hawkeyes, going first of the pair, with the eighth pick of the first round to the Arizona Cardinals. 

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks on before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks on before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs does a handstand during a January practice for the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio.
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs does a handstand during a January practice for the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio. Courtesy of US Army All American Bowl/All American Games
Fullscreen
Mount Pleasant senior Tristan Wirfs throws the shot put in Class 3A during the 2017 Iowa state track and field meet on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Mount Pleasant senior Tristan Wirfs throws the shot put in Class 3A during the 2017 Iowa state track and field meet on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa players, from left, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, Kyler Schott, and Tristan Wirfs run out onto the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, Kyler Schott, and Tristan Wirfs run out onto the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs accepts the boys athlete of the year during the 2017 Des Moines Register Sports Awards on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Des Moines.
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs accepts the boys athlete of the year during the 2017 Des Moines Register Sports Awards on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen stand on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen stand on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Floyd of Rosedale is carried off the field by Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium.
Floyd of Rosedale is carried off the field by Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) reacts during the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) reacts during the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) reacts during the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) reacts during the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Uche rushes against Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Uche rushes against Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Miami of Ohio defensive lineman Dean Lemon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Miami of Ohio defensive lineman Dean Lemon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Tristan Wirfs (74) run to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Tristan Wirfs (74) run to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs into the tunnel after a NCAA non conference football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, left, walks with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, left, walks with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) puts on his helmet during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) puts on his helmet during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. V6v7045 Cr2
Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. V6v7045 Cr2 Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive linemen, including Tristan Wirfs, second from right, listen to coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive linemen, including Tristan Wirfs, second from right, listen to coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesmen Tristan Wirfs (74) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesmen Tristan Wirfs (74) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs, left, and the Hawkeyes make their way to the team locker room prior to kickoff against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs, left, and the Hawkeyes make their way to the team locker room prior to kickoff against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs explodes off the line in an offensive play against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs explodes off the line in an offensive play against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs prepares for practice at the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio.
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs prepares for practice at the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio. Courtesy of US Army All American Bowl/All American Games
Fullscreen
Tristan Wirfs played left tackle for the West team at last Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Tristan Wirfs played left tackle for the West team at last Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. U.S. Army All-American Bowl for USA TODAY
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    "The Cardinals need to protect their investment in Kyler Murray. Some believe Wirfs will stay at tackle in the NFL, but I see him as an All-Pro-caliber guard at the next level," Jeremiah wrote. 

    A handful of picks later, Jeremiah slots this disruptive Epenesa going to the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 16. 

    "The Falcons have tried and failed to land a consistently productive edge rusher. Epenesa doesn't have the highest ceiling, but I believe he'll be a dependable 8-to-10-sack performer at the next level," he wrote. 

    Of course, a lot will change between now and the start of the draft on April 23.

    But it is looking more and more like Iowa's two junior stars made financially sound decisions to forgo their senior seasons in Iowa City. 

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) pressures Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) pressures Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Illinois running back Drew Brown (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Illinois running back Drew Brown (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa players, from left, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, Kyler Schott, and Tristan Wirfs run out onto the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa players, from left, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, Kyler Schott, and Tristan Wirfs run out onto the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) celebrates with teammates A.J. Epenesa (94) and Geno Stone (9) after a fumble recovery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) celebrates with teammates A.J. Epenesa (94) and Geno Stone (9) after a fumble recovery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive ends A.J. Epenesa (94) and Joe Evans (13) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
    Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive ends A.J. Epenesa (94) and Joe Evans (13) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Wisconsin quarterback Jack Cown is stripped of the ball by Iowa's defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes recovered the fumble at UW's 16 but eventually had to settle for a field goal.
    Wisconsin quarterback Jack Cown is stripped of the ball by Iowa's defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes recovered the fumble at UW's 16 but eventually had to settle for a field goal. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) walks off the field with teammate Geno Stone (9) after an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) walks off the field with teammate Geno Stone (9) after an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) evades a tackle from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) evades a tackle from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) walks off the field with teammate Geno Stone (9) after an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) walks off the field with teammate Geno Stone (9) after an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets blocked by Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets blocked by Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to sack Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to sack Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford reaches back for a wild snap as Iowa's A.J. Epenesa makes his move toward the ball on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford reaches back for a wild snap as Iowa's A.J. Epenesa makes his move toward the ball on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa hits Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa hits Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) smiles while looking to the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) smiles while looking to the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by Iowa Austin Schulte (74) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by Iowa Austin Schulte (74) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy barely gets the ball away before getting pummeled by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
    Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy barely gets the ball away before getting pummeled by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (R-Jr.) (3) is tackled by Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
    Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (R-Jr.) (3) is tackled by Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and defensive end A.J. Epenesa as they carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and defensive end A.J. Epenesa as they carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa battles Iowa State's Julian Good-Jones on the line in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
    Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa battles Iowa State's Julian Good-Jones on the line in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets ready before a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets ready before a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, from left, Cedrick Lattimore and Nick Niemann celebrate after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, from left, Cedrick Lattimore and Nick Niemann celebrate after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    A.J. Epenesa, right, chases down Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win Saturday night.
    A.J. Epenesa, right, chases down Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win Saturday night. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) chases down Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) chases down Miami of Ohio quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
    Fullscreen
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in school history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in school history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson juked his way around Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, for a key eight-yard gain on third-and-7 during a 14-10 Wildcats win in Iowa City.
    Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson juked his way around Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, for a key eight-yard gain on third-and-7 during a 14-10 Wildcats win in Iowa City. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making a tackle against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making a tackle against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's dominant defensive line will be a major challenge for Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad on Saturday, in the latest edition of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's dominant defensive line will be a major challenge for Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad on Saturday, in the latest edition of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop.
    Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) Matthew Putney, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018.
    A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game Sept. 23 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game Sept. 23 in Iowa City. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime
    Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes in celebration after Iowa beat Boston College, 27-20, during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
    Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes in celebration after Iowa beat Boston College, 27-20, during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day on Aug. 12. The highly touted freshman defensive end will play in the season opener against Wyoming, defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. Probably extensively.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day on Aug. 12. The highly touted freshman defensive end will play in the season opener against Wyoming, defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. Probably extensively. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Special to the Register/Epenesa family A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed to the Hawkeyes. A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed Sunday to the Hawkeyes in January.
    Special to the Register/Epenesa family A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed to the Hawkeyes. A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed Sunday to the Hawkeyes in January. Special to the Register/Epenesa
    Fullscreen
    Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to the ball during a spring football practice on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Iowa football performance center in Iowa City.
    Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to the ball during a spring football practice on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Iowa football performance center in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the team prepares for the Pinstripe Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the team prepares for the Pinstripe Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE