Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will lead the committee charged with naming the top four teams in college football next year.

Barta was a member of the College Football Playoff committee last year, flying to Texas weekly late in the season to watch games and discuss how teams should be ranked. For 2020, he will replace Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens as its leader. Mullens served in that capacity the past two seasons.

"I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee," Barta said in a news release. "I have so much respect for the other committee members, and for (executive director) Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I'm honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020."

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will be chairman of the College Football Playoff committee in 2020, responsible for choosing the four teams that will vie for a national championship.

Barta was appointed to the 13-member CFP selection committee in January 2019. Terms are typically for three years. He has been Iowa's athletic director since August 2006.

The CFP Management Committee also announced Wednesday that Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman, Colorado athletic director Rick George and former Penn State football star John Urschel will begin three-year terms this spring. They will replace Mullens, Frank Beamer, and Chris Howard, whose terms expired.

​"We are delighted that Gary will serve as chair," Hancock said. "He was a valuable member of the committee last year and he will be a good leader inside the room and a good spokesperson to let folks know what the committee did and why."

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games as well as ranking the other top 25 teams. The committee meets in-person beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections.

