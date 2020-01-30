CLOSE

SportsPulse: Super Bowl LIV officially kicked off on Monday and members of both the Chiefs and Niners shared their memories of the late Kobe Bryant. USA TODAY

MIAMI — The black ski cap embroidered with a single word constituted perfect messaging for C.J. Beathard as we talked this week during a media session at the 49ers hotel.

The word: Faithful.

The hat was promotional merchandise for a song that C.J.’s brother Tucker, an award-winning country music singer, released in 2015. It seemed ironic that of all the teams that might have drafted the quarterback when he came out of Iowa in 2017 it was the tradition-rich franchise that rolls with this theme for a marketing campaign: Faithful Then, Faithful Now.

"It’s one of those ‘God things,’ “ Beathard told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s kind of cool ... kind of crazy. There’s a meaning to it.”

And even deeper meaning now. It has been less than six weeks since C.J.’s younger brother Clayton, 22, was one of two men who died after being stabbed during an incident outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville in the wee hours of the morning of Dec. 21.

Yes, getting to Super Bowl LIV is big for C.J., the grandson of Hall of Fame general manager Bobby Beathard. The third-string quarterback and former Iowa Hawkeyes star has mimicked Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in practices with scout-team duty to prepare the 49ers' defense. Yet in a larger context, football is merely a diversion for the grieving.

“It’s been the toughest month of my life,” Beathard, 23, said. “It’s nothing that you’d want anybody go through, especially in losing someone that close to you.”

Beathard, a Christian, is coping with faithfulness. He realizes that he is at an early stage of the grieving process, and how we deal with death varies for the individual. Some days better than others — and every day a test of what it means to be faithful.

“There’s two ways you can go in a situation like this,” he said. “You give up on it or get even deeper in it. Over this last month, I’ve dove into the Bible more than I ever have, just trying to find some peace and trying to find God’s promises about heaven and just knowing where my brother is.

“He was a Christian, wore it on his sleeve and wasn’t afraid to share it. So, knowing the hope that I have, I know I will see him again someday. It’s really what gets me through it. Without being faithful, I don’t know where I’d be. It’s tough enough as it is.”

There seemed to be a natural flow for Beathard in sharing deep personal sentiments against the backdrop of the big game. Part of that comes with a 49ers culture that, going back at least to the 1980s, has long been built on a strong support structure. Over the past two years, the substance of the culture, which flows from the top, has been tested by death. In January 2018, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas’ sister Ella, 24, committed suicide. In December of that year, Tony York — son of team owners Denise and John, brother of CEO Jed — took his own life at 35.

When Beathard learned of his brother’s death, after 3 a.m. CT while the team was in Los Angeles for a game against the Rams the next day, the first call went to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Within minutes, Shanahan was in Beathard’s room, consoling him. A short time later, Beathard was off to be with his family in Tennessee. General manager John Lynch drove him to the airport.

Beathard was touched when tight end George Kittle, also his teammate at Iowa, told him the victory was dedicated to him.

“It’s so much more than football,” Beathard said. “Real life, it will take you by storm.”

Thomas recalled how the news “broke my heart. Deep sadness. I just wanted to give my energy and love to his family. I knew the pain they were going through.”

Iowa senior C.J. Beathard is honored prior to the Hawkeyes' game against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Iowa senior C.J. Beathard is honored prior to the Hawkeyes' game against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
C.J. Beathard and his girlfriend, Maddy Chupka, had their first child Dec. 19. Pictured is newborn Lyla.
C.J. Beathard and his girlfriend, Maddy Chupka, had their first child Dec. 19. Pictured is newborn Lyla. Photo courtesy of the Beathard family
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard scrambles for yardage, before he pulled his hamstring, during the Outback Bowl on Monday.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard scrambles for yardage, before he pulled his hamstring, during the Outback Bowl on Monday. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard gets chased down by Wisconsin's T.J. Watt during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard gets chased down by Wisconsin's T.J. Watt during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard wound up completed 17 of 33 passes for 153 yards against Wisconsin, with a long of 21 yards on a catch-and-run from Akrum Wadley.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard wound up completed 17 of 33 passes for 153 yards against Wisconsin, with a long of 21 yards on a catch-and-run from Akrum Wadley. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) drops back to pass as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Evan Schwan (94) pressures during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) drops back to pass as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Evan Schwan (94) pressures during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard gets the play call against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard gets the play call against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback C.J. Beathard fires a pass on the run against Iowa State on Saturday, showing a mastery of his offense in a 42-3 rout.
Iowa senior quarterback C.J. Beathard fires a pass on the run against Iowa State on Saturday, showing a mastery of his offense in a 42-3 rout. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) throws a pass to tight end George Kittle (46) against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross Ade Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) throws a pass to tight end George Kittle (46) against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross Ade Stadium. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2016; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) drops back to pass during the first half of their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Points Solutions Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2016; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) drops back to pass during the first half of their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Points Solutions Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports Ed Mulholland, Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fakes a handoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fakes a handoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a first down as Iowa StateÕs Mitchell Meyers defends Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a first down as Iowa StateÕs Mitchell Meyers defends Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks down field for an open receiver during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks down field for an open receiver during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback CJ Beathard drops back to fire a pass to receiver Matt VandeBerg against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback CJ Beathard drops back to fire a pass to receiver Matt VandeBerg against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard hands off the ball to Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 during the Hawkeyes' 23-21 loss to the Bison at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard hands off the ball to Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 during the Hawkeyes' 23-21 loss to the Bison at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa offensive linemen Boone Myers (No. 52) and Cole Croston (No. 64) protect quarterback CJ Beathard against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive linemen Boone Myers (No. 52) and Cole Croston (No. 64) protect quarterback CJ Beathard against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard launches a pass against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard launches a pass against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard drops back to pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard drops back to pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
When Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard rolls out to pass Saturday, he's expecting to find his young receivers right where they're supposed to be.
When Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard rolls out to pass Saturday, he's expecting to find his young receivers right where they're supposed to be. Brian Powers/The Register
C.J. Beathard led Iowa to the Rose Bowl, but couldn't cap a magical 2015 season with a victory. "That was the one game we didn't show up for," he said glumly, of a 45-16 loss to Standford.
C.J. Beathard led Iowa to the Rose Bowl, but couldn't cap a magical 2015 season with a victory. "That was the one game we didn't show up for," he said glumly, of a 45-16 loss to Standford. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard is on the watch list for an award along with teammate Desmond King.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard is on the watch list for an award along with teammate Desmond King. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard is on the watch list for the Maxwell Trophy given to college footbaall's best player.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard is on the watch list for the Maxwell Trophy given to college footbaall's best player. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Greg Davis is bullish on the future of his quarterback, C.J. Beathard, saying the senior could end up being the best he's ever coached.
Iowa offensive coordinator Greg Davis is bullish on the future of his quarterback, C.J. Beathard, saying the senior could end up being the best he's ever coached. Special to the Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard signs autographs before the April 23 spring game, which he missed because of a right (throwing) shoulder injury that has since fully healed.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard signs autographs before the April 23 spring game, which he missed because of a right (throwing) shoulder injury that has since fully healed. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
C.J. Beathard and his Hawkeye teammates will take to the Kinnick Stadium turf at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 for their season-opener against Miami of Ohio.
C.J. Beathard and his Hawkeye teammates will take to the Kinnick Stadium turf at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 for their season-opener against Miami of Ohio. Justin Hayworth/AP
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard high-fives his mother, Susan, at the Iowa Ladies Football Academy on Saturday.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard high-fives his mother, Susan, at the Iowa Ladies Football Academy on Saturday. Brian Ray/Hawkeyesports.com
Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and cornerback Desmond King are the cornerstones of the 2016 Hawkeyes.
Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and cornerback Desmond King are the cornerstones of the 2016 Hawkeyes. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard speaks with media during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard speaks with media during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard signs autographs during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard signs autographs during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
C.J. Beathard is ready to lead the 2016 Hawkeyes. He is the first returning all-Big Ten quarterback at Iowa in 11 years.
C.J. Beathard is ready to lead the 2016 Hawkeyes. He is the first returning all-Big Ten quarterback at Iowa in 11 years. Michael Zamora, The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard gives the play to his teammates during Friday's Valley Stadium practice.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard gives the play to his teammates during Friday's Valley Stadium practice. Michael Zamora, The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard throws during a March 30, 2016, open practice at the Iowa Football Performance Center. Beathard had offseason sports-hernia surgery but looked A-OK in his 40 minutes of media-exposed practice time.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard throws during a March 30, 2016, open practice at the Iowa Football Performance Center. Beathard had offseason sports-hernia surgery but looked A-OK in his 40 minutes of media-exposed practice time. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks for an open receiver during practice at the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks for an open receiver during practice at the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs drills during practice at the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs drills during practice at the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
C.J. Beathard finished the 2015 season with 17 passing touchdowns and six rushing scores in leading Iowa to a 12-2 record.
C.J. Beathard finished the 2015 season with 17 passing touchdowns and six rushing scores in leading Iowa to a 12-2 record. Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
Desmond King, left, will get to join C.J. Beathard in Senior Day ceremonies at Kinnick Stadium in 2016.
Desmond King, left, will get to join C.J. Beathard in Senior Day ceremonies at Kinnick Stadium in 2016. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard began his career 13-0 as a starter for the Hawkeyes. He was named second-team all-Big Ten this season.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard began his career 13-0 as a starter for the Hawkeyes. He was named second-team all-Big Ten this season. AP
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard lost his helmet after being hit by Stanford linebacker Peter Kalambayi on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard lost his helmet after being hit by Stanford linebacker Peter Kalambayi on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard reacts after getting sacked during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Stanford, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard reacts after getting sacked during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Stanford, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. AP
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard heads to the field as the Hawkeyes face Stanford in the Rose Bowl on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard heads to the field as the Hawkeyes face Stanford in the Rose Bowl on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016 Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) huddles with his teammates during the third quarter in the Big Ten Conference football championship game against the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) huddles with his teammates during the third quarter in the Big Ten Conference football championship game against the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a 16-yard gain against Wisconsin. Keeping Beathard healthy is priority No. 1 for the Hawkeyes' Big Ten West title hopes.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a 16-yard gain against Wisconsin. Keeping Beathard healthy is priority No. 1 for the Hawkeyes' Big Ten West title hopes. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior quarterback CJ Beathard stretches across the goal line to score a touchdown in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa junior quarterback CJ Beathard stretches across the goal line to score a touchdown in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard fights his way into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 14, 2015.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard fights his way into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 14, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
C.J. Beathard answers questions during a news conference at the L.A. Hotel Downtown on Sunday, Dec. 27. The Hawkeyes are preparing to play Stanford in the 2016 Rose Bowl.
C.J. Beathard answers questions during a news conference at the L.A. Hotel Downtown on Sunday, Dec. 27. The Hawkeyes are preparing to play Stanford in the 2016 Rose Bowl. Jay Christensen/Special to the Register
Iowa receiver Matt Vandeberg, offensive lineman Jordan Walsh listen while quarterback C.J. Beathard answers a question during a news conference on Sunday, Dec. 27, at the L.A. Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles
Iowa receiver Matt Vandeberg, offensive lineman Jordan Walsh listen while quarterback C.J. Beathard answers a question during a news conference on Sunday, Dec. 27, at the L.A. Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles Jay Christensen/Special to the Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard listens to a question during a news conference on Sunday, Dec. 27, at the L.A. Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard listens to a question during a news conference on Sunday, Dec. 27, at the L.A. Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles Jay Christensen/Special to the Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard jogs to practice at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 27. The Hawkeyes are in final preparation for their Jan. 1 matchup against Stanford in the 2016 Rose Bowl.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard jogs to practice at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 27. The Hawkeyes are in final preparation for their Jan. 1 matchup against Stanford in the 2016 Rose Bowl. Jay Christensen/Special to the Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard is swarmed by members of the news media on Sunday, Dec. 27, at the L.A. Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard is swarmed by members of the news media on Sunday, Dec. 27, at the L.A. Hotel Downtown in Los Angeles Jay Christensen/Special to the Register
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard jogs to another drill during the team's practice at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 27.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard jogs to another drill during the team's practice at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 27. Jay Christensen/Special to the Register
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard (16), Ryan Boyle (11) and Drew Cook (18) practice on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015.
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard (16), Ryan Boyle (11) and Drew Cook (18) practice on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
C.J. Beathard won his first 13 starts as the Hawkeyes' quarterback before losing 16-13 in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan State.
C.J. Beathard won his first 13 starts as the Hawkeyes' quarterback before losing 16-13 in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan State. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is protected by left guard Sean Welsh (79) and Cole Croston (64) against Illinois on Oct. 10. Iowa moved James Daniels to right tackle on an emergency basis that game when Ike Boettger got hurt.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is protected by left guard Sean Welsh (79) and Cole Croston (64) against Illinois on Oct. 10. Iowa moved James Daniels to right tackle on an emergency basis that game when Ike Boettger got hurt. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
C.J. Beathard played 11 of his 13 games this season through pain. He admitted his only games in full health were Illinois State and Iowa State to start the season.
C.J. Beathard played 11 of his 13 games this season through pain. He admitted his only games in full health were Illinois State and Iowa State to start the season. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard a day after his team lost a heartbreaker in Indianapolis.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard a day after his team lost a heartbreaker in Indianapolis. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
From left, Iowa's Boone Myers, Cole Croston, Jordan Walsh and C.J. Beathard head to the sidelines during Saturday's Big Ten championship game loss to Michigan State.
From left, Iowa's Boone Myers, Cole Croston, Jordan Walsh and C.J. Beathard head to the sidelines during Saturday's Big Ten championship game loss to Michigan State. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) reacts during a press conference following Saturday's 16-13 loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten Conference championship game.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) reacts during a press conference following Saturday's 16-13 loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten Conference championship game. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks for an open receiver during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks for an open receiver during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is congratulated by Iowa linebacker Eric Grimm (45) after throwing a long touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is congratulated by Iowa linebacker Eric Grimm (45) after throwing a long touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015. Mykal McEldowney/The Star
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a first-quarter first down during Saturday's Big Ten championship game against Michigan State.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a first-quarter first down during Saturday's Big Ten championship game against Michigan State. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) delivers a pass against Michigan State during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) delivers a pass against Michigan State during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015. Mykal McEldowney/The Star
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is flushed from the pocket and looks to the sideline against Michigan State during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) is flushed from the pocket and looks to the sideline against Michigan State during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015. Mykal McEldowney/The Star
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs down field during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs down field during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard gets a pat on the chest from head coach Kirk Ferentz after an interception during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard gets a pat on the chest from head coach Kirk Ferentz after an interception during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Over the past few weeks Beathard and Thomas have grown much closer because they both lost a sibling at an early age.

    “I was mad and angry about it,” Thomas told USA TODAY Sports, reflecting on the loss of Ella. “I wanted to encourage him not to get to that point because it can turn into a pretty dark place. Right away, your whole world is turned upside down and shattered. So, I wanted to let him know that he had someone to talk to.”

    Jordan Matthews, the veteran receiver who leads the team’s Bible study group, expressed a similar sentiment. Beathard had already cultivated strong relationships with several teammates as he regularly attended the sessions throughout his 49ers tenure. Yet that proved to hold a deeper purpose in the wake of tragedy. He needed to talk about death.

    “A lot of people don’t want to go into hard topics like that,” Matthews told USA TODAY Sports. “They want to defer. ‘Let’s talk about football again.’ But no, we need to ask some hard questions. That relationship we already had, that gave us the opportunity.”

    Another opportunity for healing came with Beathard’s first practice back during the bye week, after he returned from bereavement leave. During the red zone drills, Shanahan asked the third-stringer if he wanted some reps with the first team.

    “Heck yeah, I want to get some reps,” he said.

    Shanahan gave him four plays. He threw three passes, for three touchdowns.

    “The other play was a run,” Shanahan told USA TODAY Sports. “If I had called four passes, he probably would have had four touchdowns. It was so CJ.”

    Shanahan also called on Beathard to address the team in the middle of the field after practice.

    “He let his emotions go,” Lynch told USA TODAY Sports.

    Which, Shanahan added, “made everyone emotional. It was a special moment.”

    It’s unclear whether Beathard will suit up for Super Bowl LIV — third-string quarterbacks are rarely on the active game-day roster — but he’s already contributed. Remember, he’s been playing the part of Mahomes, even to the point of trying no-look passes or rolling way out of the pocket and heaving it deep downfield.

    If Richard Sherman gets a pick, Beathard gets an assist? Beathard laughed.

    “Maybe I showed him something,” he said, “and he won’t be fooled with it in the game.”

    Win or lose, you don’t need to remind the 49ers that there’s more than merely the biggest game of the year.

    Super Bowl I ring: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10, on Jan. 15, 1967.
    Super Bowl I ring: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10, on Jan. 15, 1967. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl II ring: The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders, 33-14, on Jan. 14, 1968.
    Super Bowl II ring: The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders, 33-14, on Jan. 14, 1968. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl III ring: The New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7, on Jan. 12, 1969.
    Super Bowl III ring: The New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7, on Jan. 12, 1969. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl IV ring: The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, on Jan. 11, 1970.
    Super Bowl IV ring: The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, on Jan. 11, 1970. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl V ring: The Baltimore Colts topped the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13, on Jan. 17, 1971.
    Super Bowl V ring: The Baltimore Colts topped the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13, on Jan. 17, 1971. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl VI ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3, on Jan. 16, 1972.
    Super Bowl VI ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3, on Jan. 16, 1972. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl VII ring: The Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins, 14-7, on Jan. 14, 1973.
    Super Bowl VII ring: The Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins, 14-7, on Jan. 14, 1973. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl VIII ring: The Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7, on Jan. 13, 1974.
    Super Bowl VIII ring: The Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7, on Jan. 13, 1974. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl IX ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6, on Jan. 12, 1975.
    Super Bowl IX ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6, on Jan. 12, 1975. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl X ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers toppled the Dallas Cowboys, 21-17, on Jan. 18, 1976.
    Super Bowl X ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers toppled the Dallas Cowboys, 21-17, on Jan. 18, 1976. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XI ring: The Oakland Raiders topped the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, on Jan. 9, 1977.
    Super Bowl XI ring: The Oakland Raiders topped the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, on Jan. 9, 1977. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XII ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos, 27-10, on Jan. 15, 1978.
    Super Bowl XII ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos, 27-10, on Jan. 15, 1978. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XIII ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31, on Jan. 21, 1979.
    Super Bowl XIII ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31, on Jan. 21, 1979. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XIV ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams, 31-19, on Jan. 20, 1980.
    Super Bowl XIV ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams, 31-19, on Jan. 20, 1980. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XV ring: The Oakland Raiders beat Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, on Jan. 25, 1981.
    Super Bowl XV ring: The Oakland Raiders beat Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, on Jan. 25, 1981. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XVI ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21, on Jan. 25, 1982.
    Super Bowl XVI ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21, on Jan. 25, 1982. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XVII ring: The Washington Redskins defeated the Miami Dolphins, 27-17, on Jan. 30, 1983.
    Super Bowl XVII ring: The Washington Redskins defeated the Miami Dolphins, 27-17, on Jan. 30, 1983. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XVIII ring: The Los Angeles Raiders beat the Washington Redskins, 38-9, on Jan. 22, 1984.
    Super Bowl XVIII ring: The Los Angeles Raiders beat the Washington Redskins, 38-9, on Jan. 22, 1984. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XIX ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins, 38-16, on Jan. 20, 1985.
    Super Bowl XIX ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins, 38-16, on Jan. 20, 1985. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XX ring: The Chicago Bears topped the New England Patriots, 46-10, on Jan. 26, 1986.
    Super Bowl XX ring: The Chicago Bears topped the New England Patriots, 46-10, on Jan. 26, 1986. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXI ring: The New York Giants beat the Denver Broncos, 39-20, on Jan. 25, 1987.
    Super Bowl XXI ring: The New York Giants beat the Denver Broncos, 39-20, on Jan. 25, 1987. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXII ring: The Washington Redskins defeated the Denver Broncos, 42-10, on Jan. 31, 1988.
    Super Bowl XXII ring: The Washington Redskins defeated the Denver Broncos, 42-10, on Jan. 31, 1988. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXIII ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16, on Jan. 22, 1989.
    Super Bowl XXIII ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16, on Jan. 22, 1989. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXIV ring: The San Francisco 49ers crushed the Denver Broncos, 55-10, on Jan. 28, 1990.
    Super Bowl XXIV ring: The San Francisco 49ers crushed the Denver Broncos, 55-10, on Jan. 28, 1990. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXV ring: The New York Giants narrowly beat the Buffalo Bills, 20-19, on Jan. 27, 1991.
    Super Bowl XXV ring: The New York Giants narrowly beat the Buffalo Bills, 20-19, on Jan. 27, 1991. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXVI ring: The Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills, 37-24, on Jan. 26, 1992.
    Super Bowl XXVI ring: The Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills, 37-24, on Jan. 26, 1992. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXVII ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills, 52-17, on Jan. 31, 1993.
    Super Bowl XXVII ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills, 52-17, on Jan. 31, 1993. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXVIII ring: The Dallas Cowboys topped the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, on Jan. 13, 1994.
    Super Bowl XXVIII ring: The Dallas Cowboys topped the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, on Jan. 13, 1994. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXIX ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, on Jan. 25, 1995.
    Super Bowl XXIX ring: The San Francisco 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, on Jan. 25, 1995. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXX ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17, on Jan. 28, 1996.
    Super Bowl XXX ring: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17, on Jan. 28, 1996. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXI ring: The Green Bay Packers beat the New England Patriots, 35-21, on Jan. 26, 1997.
    Super Bowl XXXI ring: The Green Bay Packers beat the New England Patriots, 35-21, on Jan. 26, 1997. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXII ring: The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, on January 25, 1998.
    Super Bowl XXXII ring: The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, on January 25, 1998. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXIII ring: The Denver Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-19, on Jan. 31, 1999.
    Super Bowl XXXIII ring: The Denver Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-19, on Jan. 31, 1999. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXIV ring: The St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, on Jan. 30, 2000.
    Super Bowl XXXIV ring: The St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, on Jan. 30, 2000. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXV ring: The Baltimore Ravens topped the New York Giants, 34-7, on Jan. 28, 2001.
    Super Bowl XXXV ring: The Baltimore Ravens topped the New York Giants, 34-7, on Jan. 28, 2001. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXVI ring: The New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, on Feb. 3, 2002.
    Super Bowl XXXVI ring: The New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, on Feb. 3, 2002. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXVII ring: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, on Jan. 26, 2003.
    Super Bowl XXXVII ring: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, on Jan. 26, 2003. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXVIII ring: The New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, on Feb. 1, 2004.
    Super Bowl XXXVIII ring: The New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, on Feb. 1, 2004. Scott R. Galvin, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XXXIX ring: The New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21, on Feb. 6, 2005.
    Super Bowl XXXIX ring: The New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21, on Feb. 6, 2005. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XL ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, on Feb. 5, 2006.
    Super Bowl XL ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, on Feb. 5, 2006. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLI ring: The Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears, on Feb. 4, 2007.
    Super Bowl XLI ring: The Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears, on Feb. 4, 2007. Scott R. Galvin, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLII ring: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots, 17-14, on Feb. 3, 2008.
    Super Bowl XLII ring: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots, 17-14, on Feb. 3, 2008. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLIII ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23, on Feb. 1, 2009.
    Super Bowl XLIII ring: The Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23, on Feb. 1, 2009. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLIV ring: The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17, on Feb. 7, 2010.
    Super Bowl XLIV ring: The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17, on Feb. 7, 2010. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLV ring: The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, on Feb. 6, 2011.
    Super Bowl XLV ring: The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, on Feb. 6, 2011. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLVI ring: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots, 21-17, on Feb. 5, 2012.
    Super Bowl XLVI ring: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots, 21-17, on Feb. 5, 2012. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLVII ring: The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, on Feb. 3, 2013.
    Super Bowl XLVII ring: The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, on Feb. 3, 2013. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLVIII ring: The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos, 48-3, on Feb. 2, 2014.
    Super Bowl XLVIII ring: The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos, 48-3, on Feb. 2, 2014. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl XLIX ring: The New England Patriots topped the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, on Feb. 1, 2015.
    Super Bowl XLIX ring: The New England Patriots topped the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, on Feb. 1, 2015. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl 50: The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, on Feb. 7, 2016.
    Super Bowl 50: The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, on Feb. 7, 2016. Denver Broncos via AP
    Super Bowl LI: The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Feb 5, 2017.
    Super Bowl LI: The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Feb 5, 2017. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl LII: The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 victory on Feb 4, 2018.
    Super Bowl LII: The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 victory on Feb 4, 2018. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
    Super Bowl LIII: The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Feb. 3, 2019.
    Super Bowl LIII: The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Feb. 3, 2019. New England Patriots
