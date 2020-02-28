CLOSE

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks about his success as a three-sport athlete and how that helped him become a football star at NFL Combine. NorthJersey

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

World, say hello to Tristan Wirfs. 

The Iowa offensive lineman, who started for the Hawkeyes since his freshman season, was a known athletic wonder in his home state dating back to his days at Mount Vernon, when he won the Des Moines Register's All-Iowa Boys' Athlete of the Year award. 

Now, the rest of the football world has a pretty good idea of what Iowa has known: Tristan Wirfs is a rare physical talent.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Wirfs not only had one of the best athletic testing performances of an offensive lineman at the NFL Scouting Combine this year ... he had one of the very best ever.

Wirfs, who was projected to go No. 14 overall to Tampa Bay in the latest USA TODAY mock draft, set records in the vertical and broad jumps on Friday in Indianapolis. 

Photos: Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs at the 2020 NFL Combine
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Wirfs, a standout wrestler and discus thrower in high school, broke the vertical mark with his leap of 36.5 inches, and tied the broad jump record of 10-foot-1-inch for offensive linemen.

    Oh, and he also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds. 

    If you're new to Tristan Wirfs, read this piece by our Mark Emmert over the summer. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE