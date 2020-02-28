CLOSE Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks about his success as a three-sport athlete and how that helped him become a football star at NFL Combine. NorthJersey

World, say hello to Tristan Wirfs.

The Iowa offensive lineman, who started for the Hawkeyes since his freshman season, was a known athletic wonder in his home state dating back to his days at Mount Vernon, when he won the Des Moines Register's All-Iowa Boys' Athlete of the Year award.

Now, the rest of the football world has a pretty good idea of what Iowa has known: Tristan Wirfs is a rare physical talent.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Wirfs not only had one of the best athletic testing performances of an offensive lineman at the NFL Scouting Combine this year ... he had one of the very best ever.

Wirfs, who was projected to go No. 14 overall to Tampa Bay in the latest USA TODAY mock draft, set records in the vertical and broad jumps on Friday in Indianapolis.

Wirfs, a standout wrestler and discus thrower in high school, broke the vertical mark with his leap of 36.5 inches, and tied the broad jump record of 10-foot-1-inch for offensive linemen.

Oh, and he also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds.

If you're new to Tristan Wirfs, read this piece by our Mark Emmert over the summer.

Only 16 of the 46 WRs jumped higher than Tristan Wirfs at the NFL Combine.

pic.twitter.com/QsWtTsUHPW — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 28, 2020