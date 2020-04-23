CLOSE

Although his night didn't include a top-10 NFL Draft selection, as many mock drafts had projected, it was only a matter of time before Tristan Wirfs came off the board

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the former Iowa standout with the No. 13 overall pick Thursday, sliding up one spot from 14th in a minor trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Wirfs was the fourth offensive lineman taken.

A look at how several NFL Draft experts viewed the pick.

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

"Of course a right tackle at Iowa, but he did play left tackle when Alaric Jackson was hurt. Obviously, still needs a little work for the freakish talent that he is. There are times when he needs to pay a little bit more attention to detail, but the upside for Wirfs I think is through the roof. Obviously, the left tackle spot, he more than held his own when Jackson was hurt."

"... Kirk Ferentz got him to this level. Now he needs to take another notch to be Pro Bowl-caliber player protecting Tom Brady."

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick

"He is one of those interchangeable guys as far as being able to go from the right side to the left side. He did it in the course of games. And there's no question that, down here at this pick, this is the best player available for (Tampa Bay) at a position that they need. It's a slam-dunk for them."

Wirfs falling far enough for the Bucs to grab him without having to trade away more than a fourth-round pick is a dream scenario for Tampa Bay. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 24, 2020

Bucs make the big trade. I am skeptical of Tristan Wirfs as a tackle. I think he is a guard. He lacks the foot speed to be an elite tackle in my opinion. His combine numbers didn’t match the film. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2020

Tristan Wirfs is the 7th Iowa T drafted in the 1st rd, joining Brandon Scherff, Riley Reiff, Bryan Bulaga, Robert Gallery, Ross Verba and John Alt. Most, if not all, enjoyed a lengthy, productive career. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 24, 2020

I really like where the OL are landing so far. Thomas was the best overall blocker. Becton was my favorite prospect and will grow into a stud. Wirfs and Wills are great plug and play starters for their teams. — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) April 24, 2020

I like that move by the #Bucs

It’s one thing to have Brady, Gronk, and great receivers, but if you don’t have a line to protect TB or open up the run, it’s meaningless. A lot of NFL experts had Tristan Wirfs going as high as No. 4. #NFLDraft — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 24, 2020

The @Buccaneers get Brady much-needed protection w/addition of Wirfs. Excellent athlete w/size, strength and explosiveness.

Amazing multi-sport background as HS state discus & wrestling champ. If you know anything about those sports, you respect his talents #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 24, 2020

No way the Bucs woke up this morning thinking they'd have any shot at Tristan Wirfs. When he fell to 13, boom, they pulled off a one-rung trade to make sure they stole him. Starting to feel meant-to-be for this team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

The Buccaneers had to draft Wirfs. You have to protect Tom Brady. Wirfs played both Rt and LT for Iowa. He is gonna have to protect for a long time. Tampa will take their shots down the field. His athleticism will allow him to protect for a long time. 😳 he was still on the board — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) April 24, 2020

Here's the thing on Wirfs. People got gassed up on him after an incredible Combine, but his athletic ability and weight room strength was known. He's not a classic drive blocker and hasn't corrected the over-setting or over-striding over two season at Iowa. his tape was 4th best — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 24, 2020

