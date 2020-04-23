CLOSE

Who says you can’t have Las Vegas-style fun in Mount Vernon, Iowa?

That’s what Tristan Wirfs and his dedicated friends and family have going.

The former Iowa standout, who’s set to become a first-round NFL Draft pick over the next few hours, will hear his named called from home instead of the Strip like years of prospects past. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out any chance of in-person contact.

Thursday night kicks off the first of three virtual draft days.

So Wrifs had to improvise.

After presenting his mother, Sarah, with flowers, Tristan walked her down the "red carpet" rolled out in the front yard. Also nearby was a massive congratulatory sign.

Two videos, one from KCRG-TV's Josh Christiansen and from ESPN's Rich Cimini, captured the awesome moment.

Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs74) and his mom would be in Las Vegas for tonight's draft, but because it's virtual, they did what they could to still make it a special night, including a red carpet. pic.twitter.com/rRannNUitQ — Josh Christensen (@jchristensenTV9) April 23, 2020

Who needs Vegas? Highly-rated OT Tristan Wirfs invites his mom, Sarah, to walk the red carpet in front of their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa. They lived in a trailer park until Tristan was 5. In a few hours, he will be a first-round pick. #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/yO7iUxE9WH — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 23, 2020

Wirfs is expected to go, at worst, somewhere in the first dozen or so picks of the 2020 draft — although he’ll likely come off the board even earlier. The New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are the teams most often picking Wirfs in mock drafts across the board.

