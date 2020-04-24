CLOSE
Photos: Here are some Hawkeyes who might get picked in the 2020 NFL Draft
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Tristan Wirfs became the first Iowa offensive lineman chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft since Brandon Scherff in 2015.
Tristan Wirfs became the first Iowa offensive lineman chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft since Brandon Scherff in 2015. Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports
owa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs does the vertical jump during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (74) stands in the way of Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (74) stands in the way of Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Nate Stanley carries a 16-9 record as an Iowa starter and 49 career touchdown passes into the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl.
Nate Stanley carries a 16-9 record as an Iowa starter and 49 career touchdown passes into the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley lunges forward for a first down in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley lunges forward for a first down in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley warms up prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley warms up prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the field after a 30-24 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the field after a 30-24 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior JD Spielman in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior JD Spielman in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tips a pass away from Rutgers receiver Isaiah Washington on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tips a pass away from Rutgers receiver Isaiah Washington on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rips the ball out of the grip of Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rips the ball out of the grip of Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone speaks with members of the media following practice at Mesa College on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks a pass away from a Purdue receiver near the end zone on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks a pass away from a Purdue receiver near the end zone on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackles Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackles Northwestern's Cameron Green (84) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) reacts after getting a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) reacts after getting a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman safety Geno Stone celebrates a 27-20 win over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa freshman safety Geno Stone celebrates a 27-20 win over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone walks towards the stadium during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone walks towards the stadium during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Michael Conroy, AP
A.J. Epenesa, right, chases down Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win Saturday night.
A.J. Epenesa, right, chases down Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win Saturday night. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State. Brian Ray, via HawkeyeSports.com / Special to the Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) operates during a practice drill Monday in San Diego.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) operates during a practice drill Monday in San Diego. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and senior linebacker Amani Jones close in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for a tackle on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and senior linebacker Amani Jones close in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for a tackle on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
    Would AJ Epensa maintain first-round status or not? That was the biggest question among Hawkeyes supporters ahead of the NFL Draft. 

    Epenesa didn't, then he had to wait a bit on Day 2. The Buffalo Bills selected the former Iowa defensive end at No. 54 overall with the 22nd pick of the second round.   The landing spot indicates Epenesa's lackluster Combine outweighed his strong tape.  

    Here are what some NFL Draft experts are saying about the pick.

    ESPN analyst Booger McFarland 

    "It's a very interesting pick because you're looking at a defensive end, I think he's more of a left defensive end. He's one that can play over the tight end, and then when you go to the NASCAR package, you can kick him down inside. Iowa played him at the right end. The hips are not as fluid as you would like for a speed rusher coming from the right side, but I do like his position versatility. He can come inside at a defensive tackle. Good solid pick. He'll play for 10 years and may never be a double-digit sack guy, But he'll be a very, very productive defensive lineman."

    ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.  

    "Strong hands. He brings that edge pressure and inside pressure. and I think that's the ability drive the offensive tackle into the quarterback. He did a great job against (USC OT) Austin Jackson, who went in the first round to the Miami Dolphins. He dominated against Minnesota this year with 2.5 sacks. He was quiet versus Iowa State, but overall he showed that versatility. To be able to move him inside at defensive tackle in certain pass rush situations, get him up against that center or guard, he can be a factor."   

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

