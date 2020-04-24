CLOSE

Would AJ Epensa maintain first-round status or not? That was the biggest question among Hawkeyes supporters ahead of the NFL Draft.

Epenesa didn't, then he had to wait a bit on Day 2. The Buffalo Bills selected the former Iowa defensive end at No. 54 overall with the 22nd pick of the second round. The landing spot indicates Epenesa's lackluster Combine outweighed his strong tape.

Here are what some NFL Draft experts are saying about the pick.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland

"It's a very interesting pick because you're looking at a defensive end, I think he's more of a left defensive end. He's one that can play over the tight end, and then when you go to the NASCAR package, you can kick him down inside. Iowa played him at the right end. The hips are not as fluid as you would like for a speed rusher coming from the right side, but I do like his position versatility. He can come inside at a defensive tackle. Good solid pick. He'll play for 10 years and may never be a double-digit sack guy, But he'll be a very, very productive defensive lineman."

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

"Strong hands. He brings that edge pressure and inside pressure. and I think that's the ability drive the offensive tackle into the quarterback. He did a great job against (USC OT) Austin Jackson, who went in the first round to the Miami Dolphins. He dominated against Minnesota this year with 2.5 sacks. He was quiet versus Iowa State, but overall he showed that versatility. To be able to move him inside at defensive tackle in certain pass rush situations, get him up against that center or guard, he can be a factor."

Epenesa’s blue collar game fits the @BuffaloBills culture. He’s a worker bee on the edge with outstanding hand skills and a power-based game. Might move inside on pass rush downs. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 25, 2020

Truly didn't think Epenesa would be here at this point. Not the same fanfare as other "edge" guys but whew he can play. Violent and disciplined — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) April 25, 2020

Ed Oliver and AJ Epenesa together. That Bills DL is gonna be fierce. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 25, 2020

I can’t believe Epenesa dropped to 54. He’s going to be a steal for the #Bills — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) April 25, 2020

#Bills makes the smart pick here and get Epenesa. Love it — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) April 25, 2020

54 is ridiculous value for Epenesa. https://t.co/fNf4hGlnkS — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 25, 2020

Good, sound choice by the #Bills. DE A.J. Epenesa fills a clear need and is absolutely the kind of character guy Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane like. Felt defense was the way they had to go. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) April 25, 2020

The Bills have selected Iowa DE AJ Epenesa with the No. 54 overall pick.



Powerful EDGE rusher who was thought to be a first-round pick entering the 2019 season. Buffalo gets good value for him late in the 2nd round https://t.co/eHCxn20lRd — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 25, 2020

What an incredible value for the #Bills to get edge rusher AJ Epenesa at 54. Team leader at Iowa. This is a Sean McDermott guy all the way through. Smart, smart call going for a much more valuable edge rusher at 54 rather than RB. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) April 25, 2020

Epenesa was a great college player with great production. For me, he could be an all-pro or out of the league in three years. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020

Boss just texted, “What is going on with AJ Epenesa?” Had a chat with a personnel guy who predicted he’d slide. “Just nothing exceptional about him. But watch, in a few years we’ll all say, ‘He’s just a really good player and we totally overthought that.’” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2020

A.J. Epenesa may not have tested well at the NFL combine, but the newest member of the #Bills is a terrific athlete. Get to know the newest Bills DE here, #BillsMafiahttps://t.co/NRJ5AA3cZk — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 25, 2020

