A recent, reader-inspired project to compile the top 20 NFL money-earners of the Kirk Ferentz era focused on the 75 draft picks of his 21-year head-coaching tenure at Iowa.

But what about the guys who weren’t drafted?

Further research shows that the dozens of former Hawkeyes who began their NFL careers as undrafted free agents accumulated more than $40 million in football earnings. And that total will continue to climb, with 13 undrafted former Hawkeyes on NFL rosters entering the 2020 season.

Colin Cole was in and out of the NFL but carved out a 117-game career that went from 2003 to 2015. (Photo: Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports)

Colin Cole alone accounts for an estimated 25% of that undrafted total.

A hulking, all-Big Ten defensive tackle on Iowa’s legendary 2002 team, Cole went undrafted in 2003. But the South Plantation, Florida, native was undeterred and found his footing a long NFL career. The salary-tracking website Spotrac.com is spottier with undrafted players. But research shows that 10 undrafted Ferentz-era Hawkeyes — including Kirk’s middle son — have become NFL millionaires (pre-taxes, of course).

Here’s the list that current undrafted rookies Kristian Welch, Nate Wieting and Cedrick Lattimore are someday hoping to join (* — active):

No. 1: Colin Cole, defensive tackle

Undrafted in: 2003

Estimated NFL earnings: $12,654,662

Cole’s total requires it to be written in figurative pencil, but there is little doubt he is the biggest undrafted earner of the Ferentz era and would be knocking on the door of the top-20 list we compiled (T.J. Hockenson ranked 20th, with the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2019 collecting $12,930,436 as a rookie).

Cole signed as an undrafted free agent in 2003 with the Minnesota Vikings, but was cut. He then latched on to play for five years with the Green Bay Packers, and he parlayed that production (57 games, including eight starts) into a bigger payday. In early 2009, Cole signed a five-year, $21.4 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He got two years of action and $8,250,000 before being cut by the Seahawks, then resurfaced in 2013 with the Carolina Panthers and stuck around for three more seasons until finally retiring at age 35.

According to Spotrac, Cole’s career earnings were $10,469,772, but that doesn’t include any income prior to 2009. Based on USA TODAY databases and conservative estimates for years with no data, Cole would have made more than $2 million between 2003 and 2008. A remarkable journey and career.

Perhaps Kirk Ferentz's appreciation for good punters was grown by his first at Iowa: Jason Baker, who became an 11-year NFL punter. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, US Presswire)

No. 2: Jason Baker, punter

Undrafted in: 2001

Estimated NFL earnings: $9,981,500

Baker, a Hayden Fry recruit, wound up delivering 798 punts at the NFL level for five different teams. His consistency helped him stick for 11 seasons. In June 2007, the Carolina Panthers made Baker the highest-paid punter in the NFL with a five-year, $8.5 million deal. His Iowa legacy has continued, as he played a key role in helping eventual consensus all-American kicker Keith Duncan find his way to Iowa from North Carolina.

No. 3: Matt Tobin, offensive lineman

Undrafted in: 2013

Estimated NFL earnings: $4,376,512

The right guard received paychecks from four different teams over six years, with his best season coming as a 13-game starter for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

No. 4: Casey Kreiter, long snapper*

Undrafted in: 2014

Estimated NFL earnings: $2,685,962

After spending the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos, Kreiter is signed on to be the New York Giants’ long snapper for 2020 on a deal worth $1,047,500.

No. 5: James Ferentz, offensive lineman*

Undrafted in: 2013

Estimated NFL earnings: $2,313,831

The head coach’s son famously was working at Randy’s Carpets in Coralville before latching onto an NFL lifeline that resulted in his winning two Super Bowl rings (one with the Broncos, one with the New England Patriots). He started two games last season for the Patriots.

No. 6: Allen Reisner, tight end

Undrafted in: 2011

Estimated NFL earnings: $1,733,111

Was paid by four NFL teams and caught seven NFL passes for 58 yards; earned a personal-best $555,000 from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013.

No. 7: Jeff Tarpinian, linebacker

Undrafted in: 2011

Estimated NFL earnings: $1,529,386

Had brain surgery after the 2011 season but managed to stick in the NFL for three additional years (Patriots, Houston Texans).

No. 8: Greg Mabin, cornerback*

Undrafted in: 2017

Estimated NFL earnings: $1,335,534

A three-year starter opposite Desmond King at Iowa, Mabin is hoping to stick for a fourth season on a one-year, $825,000 deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

No. 9: Ike Boettger, offensive lineman*

Undrafted in: 2018

Estimated NFL earnings: $1,075,408

His senior year at Iowa cut short by a serious Achilles injury, Boettger has carved out a backup role with the Buffalo Bills and will aim to lengthen his career.

Former Hawkeye linebacker Ben Niemann, right, had a big role for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo: The Associated Press)

No. 10: Ben Niemann, linebacker*

Undrafted in: 2018

Estimated NFL earnings: $1,056,000

Has become a steady situational contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs and already has a Super Bowl ring.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.