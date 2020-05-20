CLOSE D.J. Johnson missed about half of his true freshman season with a hamstring issue. Hawk Central

Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson, a four-game starter last season, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The development was first reported by 247Sports.

Johnson was a big recruiting win out of Indianapolis in the Class of 2018, as he chose Iowa over Notre Dame down the stretch.

Johnson (5-foot-10, 183 pounds) started the 2019 season as Iowa’s cash position in its 4-2-5 defense, but was benched in the opener against Miami of Ohio. He reemerged to make his first career start at cornerback, with Matt Hankins injured, in an 18-17 road win at Iowa State. Eventually, his role was limited to backup and special-teams duty and finished the season with 14 tackles.

The Hawkeyes remain well-stocked at cornerback, with Hankins (a fourth-year starter), junior Riley Moss and sophomore Julius Brents (who both have starting experience) leading the way. Dane Belton emerged as a true freshman last season in the cash position and looks like a starter for years to come.