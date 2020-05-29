Get excited for the first football meeting between Iowa and Troy.
The schools will face off at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, the University of Iowa announced Friday.
Troy is an Alabama-based Division I program that racked up a 31-8 record, including three bowl wins, from 2016 to 2018 before a 5-7 campaign in 2019. The Trojans are accustomed to fighting hard against power teams, having won at LSU in 2017 and at Nebraska in 2018.
The 2024 matchup will mark Iowa’s first against a Sun Belt Conference opponent since a 2011 win against Louisiana-Monroe.
The announcement completes Iowa’s 2024 schedule and follows the typical Kirk Ferentz nonconference blueprint — one game against Iowa State, two against programs from non-power conferences.
Iowa’s non-Power Five foes in coming years: Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois in 2020; Kent State and Colorado State in 2021; South Dakota State and Nevada in 2022; Western Michigan and Utah State in 2023; and now Illinois State and Troy in 2024.
The next opening on Iowa’s football schedule comes in 2025.
Also on Friday, Iowa announced its 2024 game against Iowa State would be held Sept. 7 at Kinnick Stadium. It also revised its 2023 schedule, making Utah State the opening opponent Sept. 2 instead of Western Michigan.
Iowa's revised 2023 football schedule
Sept. 2: vs. Utah State
Sept. 9: at Iowa State
Sept. 16: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 23: vs. Purdue
Sept. 30: at Wisconsin
Oct. 7: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 14: at Northwestern
Oct. 21: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 28: at Penn State
Nov. 4: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 18: vs. Illinois
Nov. 24: at Nebraska
Iowa's updated 2024 schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Illinois State
Sept. 7: vs. Iowa State
Sept. 14: vs. Troy
Sept. 28: at Purdue
Oct. 5: vs. Northwestern
Oct. 12: at Rutgers
Oct. 19: at Illinois
Oct. 26: vs. Maryland
Nov. 2: at Indiana
Nov. 16: at Minnesota
Nov. 23: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 29: vs. Nebraska
