If Kirk Ferentz is still Iowa's coach in 2024, he'll face Troy for the first time. (Photo: Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com)

Get excited for the first football meeting between Iowa and Troy.

The schools will face off at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, the University of Iowa announced Friday.

Troy is an Alabama-based Division I program that racked up a 31-8 record, including three bowl wins, from 2016 to 2018 before a 5-7 campaign in 2019. The Trojans are accustomed to fighting hard against power teams, having won at LSU in 2017 and at Nebraska in 2018.

The 2024 matchup will mark Iowa’s first against a Sun Belt Conference opponent since a 2011 win against Louisiana-Monroe.

The announcement completes Iowa’s 2024 schedule and follows the typical Kirk Ferentz nonconference blueprint — one game against Iowa State, two against programs from non-power conferences.

Iowa’s non-Power Five foes in coming years: Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois in 2020; Kent State and Colorado State in 2021; South Dakota State and Nevada in 2022; Western Michigan and Utah State in 2023; and now Illinois State and Troy in 2024.

The next opening on Iowa’s football schedule comes in 2025.

Also on Friday, Iowa announced its 2024 game against Iowa State would be held Sept. 7 at Kinnick Stadium. It also revised its 2023 schedule, making Utah State the opening opponent Sept. 2 instead of Western Michigan.

Iowa's revised 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Utah State

Sept. 9: at Iowa State

Sept. 16: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 23: vs. Purdue

Sept. 30: at Wisconsin

Oct. 7: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 14: at Northwestern

Oct. 21: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 28: at Penn State

Nov. 4: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 18: vs. Illinois

Nov. 24: at Nebraska

Iowa's updated 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Illinois State

Sept. 7: vs. Iowa State

Sept. 14: vs. Troy

Sept. 28: at Purdue

Oct. 5: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 12: at Rutgers

Oct. 19: at Illinois

Oct. 26: vs. Maryland

Nov. 2: at Indiana

Nov. 16: at Minnesota

Nov. 23: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 29: vs. Nebraska