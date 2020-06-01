CLOSE
Photos: Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. AP
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1.
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman.
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members.
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members. Harry Baumert/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago. Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right.
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in Iowa's 34-9 win over Michigan on Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in Iowa's 34-9 win over Michigan on Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. AP
Fullscreen
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989.
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989. Register file photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    While Iowa athletics director Gary Barta and men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery have publicly addressed their feelings regarding the death of George Floyd, the dean of college football coaches had been notably silent.

    However, 22nd-year Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has indeed privately addressed the matter with his football team and staff. In a transcript of a Zoom call obtained Monday night by the Register, Ferentz expressed he was heartbroken and angry about watching video of Floyd being starved of air and ultimately killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

    Ferentz's voice carries weight in this state; it has for decades.

    Here is what Ferentz told the team Monday.

    "I want to start this meeting by talking about the events of the past week, and the reactions that have taken place here on campus, in the Midwest and around the world. I spoke about this on the voice mail you all received Saturday morning, but I feel like there is more to say.

    "Some of you have commented that I haven’t had anything posted on our social media channels yet. That is deliberate. I want my first conversations about this to be with you and your families. Then it can be shared with the outside world. But you are always my first priority.

    "I’m going to talk about this with you now, and then you’ll be getting an email from me so you can read them again. You can share that with your parents, family and friends if you wish. As you know, a man named George Floyd died in Minneapolis last week. He was arrested by police for suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. While he was handcuffed and laying on the ground, a police officer kneeled on Mr. Floyd’s neck. Mr. Floyd pleaded and said he could not breathe. The officer and the three other officers did nothing. Nothing. Mr. Floyd cried out for his mother. And the police officers did nothing. George Floyd later died.

    "I have watched that video. It is brutal and painful. It’s heartbreaking. And the lack of action by the other officers is maddening and makes them complicit.

    "George Floyd’s death sparked outrage and calls for change nationwide. You can’t be human and not be affected by that video. I’m sure that many of you felt the same way I did — heartbroken. Frustrated. Angry. There have been racial problems in this country for generations. There has been discrimination, resentment and mistrust for a long time. I hoped by now we would be better at relationships when it comes to race — but this week shows we have a long way to go.

    "I am a white football coach. I cannot begin to imagine what it is like to be pulled over for driving while black or to have people cross the street because they don’t want to walk alongside of you.

    "But some of your coaches have shared that experience. I know it is real and it happens. If things are going to change, it will be up to all of us as individuals to be a part of the change. As a team, we can help lead it. Here is how we’re going to make an impact — in this time of such anguish and emotion, we are going to be better listeners. Not just hearing from others but listening and trying our best to understand where another opinion is coming from.

    "In our program, we talk about preparing to be the best. Here’s the truth — that’s not just as a player on a Saturday. We’re all here to prepare you to be the best version of yourself. Teaching all of you — our players how to be an impactful member of society. These are painful times for our nation and community. One of the most important traits a leader can demonstrate is the ability to listen. To always have an attitude of learning.

    "In our program we will use this time to listen, understand and grow as individuals and as a team.

    "Change will begin with us."

    Also Monday, McCaffery and Barta shared comments via Iowa Hawkeyes Twitter accounts.

    “I am heartbroken over the recent events happening across our country," McCaffery said. "These events highlight the fact that systemic racial injustice demands change. As a society, we must stand together for equality and human rights.

    “As someone who is in a unique position to coach and mentor young men from all walks of life, I am particularly angered for my student-athletes of color. We live in a country where everyday life poses a risk to them. I worry about their well-being — both physical and emotional.

    “Positive change only takes place through action. We must respect and support one another to help build a better future.”

    Barta was outspoken in February 2019 about unconscious bias and racism that was negatively impacting the University of Iowa campus after the suspension of broadcaster Gary Dolphin.

    Here is what he said Monday about Floyd's death.

    "As I shared with our staff (Sunday), we need to re-commit ourselves to speaking out against racism," Barta said, "and to make sure every University of Iowa student-athlete, coach and staff member feels safe, supported and that they have a voice.

    “I’d ask you to join me in coming together to love, care, listen and always do the right thing. Individually, one person at a time, we can make a change.

    “The video written by our student-athletes this past spring says it best. Be a HAWKEYE.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE