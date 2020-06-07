CLOSE The Iowa football coach speaks on June 3 about his role in speaking out on racism and police violence, as well as what he's trying to learn. Hawk Central

Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was recently placed on administrative leave, took to Twitter Sunday to defend himself after several black former Iowa football players described mistreatment within the program.

Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday after dozens of social-media posts from black former athletes describe a culture of systemic racism within the Iowa football program.

Buy Photo Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

But Doyle denied the allegations, writing, "at no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race. I do not make racists comments and I don't tolerate people that do."

Doyle went on to write that he was "asked to remain silent" but that was "impossible for me to do."