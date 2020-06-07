CLOSE

Shortly after a Sunday-afternoon news conference with Kirk Ferentz, the Register's Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert got together for a special edition of the Hawk Central podcast.

There's a lot to discuss, obviously, and we don't get to it all. But this conversation is just beginning.

We talk about the many stories from black former players citing abuse and discrimination; about Chris Doyle's unapologetic statement; and what's next for the Ferentzes (Kirk and Brian) after a massive plea for change is issued to the Hawkeye football program.

If you're having trouble viewing the embedded podcast, click here for a direct link.