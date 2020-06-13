CLOSE Jack Koerner explains why he walked on at Iowa and what he wants to achieve next as a starting free safety. Listen: Hawk Central

Iowa safety Jack Koerner was one of five individuals involved in a boating accident Friday night on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report listed Koerner as being in serious condition, although Iowa spokesperson Steve Roe confirmed Koerner's injuries and non-life-threatening.

Buy Photo Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Koerner and another man were on a 2015 Sea-Doo, a popular kind of jet ski, when it collided with the starboard side of a 1995 Envision boat, according to the report. The reported collision occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Koerner was transported by EMS to Lake Regional Medical Center, while the other man was airlifted to the University of Missouri hospital, the report said. The three passengers on-board the Envision were not injured, according to the report.

Koerner, who originally walked on to the Iowa program from Dowling Catholic, became the Hawkeyes' starting free safety last season. He started 11 games there, recording 81 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception.

Roe said that Koerner had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates, which began Monday, and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.