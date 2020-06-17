Division I college football programs with Sept. 5 season openers can begin preseason practices on Aug. 7. The NCAA Division I Council approved the time frame Wednesday, meaning Iowa (which hosts Northern Iowa on Sept. 5) and Iowa State (which hosts South Dakota that Saturday) can plan on actual football.

Of course, all of this could change depending on what turns are taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, for one, had been a proponent of having at least six and preferably eight weeks of preparation time for the regular season, and it appears he largely got his wish.

Buy Photo Spencer Petras will be under the spotlight this fall as Iowa's new starting quarterback. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Here is the schedule that was approved:

July 13-23

Up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week may be required of student-athletes.

July 24-Aug. 6

Student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of athletic activity (but no more than four hours per day). This 20-hour block includes up to eight hours of weight training and conditioning; up to six hours of walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football; and up to six hours a week of meetings (which can include film review). Student-athletes must get two days off during this period.

Aug. 7-Sept. 4

Preseason practices may begin, with programs having an opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices over 29 days.