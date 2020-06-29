CLOSE

The University of Iowa Athletics Department on Monday announced five more positive cases of COVID-19.

These tests were from the week of June 22-28. The athletic department conducted 22 tests in that time frame; 17 came back negative, and five were positive. Since testing began May 29, the athletic department has conducted 408 tests, and 17 have been positive.

Student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff members make up the pool of 408 tests. Per the athletic department, isolation is required for those who have tested positive, and those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus must quarantine.

Buy Photo Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wears a face mask while waiting to speak during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Athletic programs around the country are seeing the effects of COVID-19, too.

Oklahoma State announced on Monday that 14 of its football players had tested positive for the virus. Last Friday, Clemson announced that it had 37 football players test positive for coronavirus over the past month. Last Monday, Wisconsin announced that two football players had tested positive.

Iowa State reported June 12 that 10 athletes had tested positive.

Last Monday, Iowa announced football ticket sales would stop at the end of June. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta had previously said he was preparing for sellout crowds of 69,250 at Kinnick Stadium this year.

The Story County Board of Health advised Iowa State last Monday to prohibit fans from attending fall sporting events.

Iowa's football season is set to begin Sept. 5 at Kinnick Stadium against Northern Iowa. Iowa State's football season is set to begin Sept. 5 at Jack Trice Stadium against South Dakota.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

