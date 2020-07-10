CLOSE Iowa director of player development Broderick Binns details how he tries to help the current Hawkeyes succeed. Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Broderick Binns is moving beyond his role with the Iowa football team to take over as executive director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the entire athletic department.

Binns had held the position on an interim basis since it was created in August. The move announced Friday solidifies him as the permanent person in charge of helping all Hawkeye athletes transition into college life socially and academically, as well as in their respective sports. In addition, Binns will implement diversity initiatives for athletes, coaches and staff and oversee the athletic department's Diversity Taskforce and Action Plan, making sure it aligns with campus-wide diversity efforts.

Binns will report to Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for academic services.

Iowa is among many college and professional sports organizations that are creating such roles.

Binns had been reporting to football coach Kirk Ferentz for the past six years, the last four as director of player development. Binns was a star defensive end at Iowa from 2008-11. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in sport and recreation management, both from Iowa.

Iowa has not named a replacement for Binns within the football program.

Binns is also playing a leading role in helping the football team develop a more inclusive culture after dozens of former players this summer have leveled accusation of mistreatment based on race. Longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was removed from his position and will be paid $1.1 million while admitting no wrongdoing. A trio of attorneys are leading an outside investigation of the program with findings expected to be released within weeks.

