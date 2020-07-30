CLOSE Kirk Ferentz has tapped Dave Porter to lead his advisory group of former players. Hear why he made that change and the impact that group has had: Hawk Central

Husch Blackwell released its findings from the investigation into Iowa football Thursday morning.

The 28-page report details the many allegations of racial bias that were brought forward against the Iowa football program and its former strength coach Chris Doyle, who took a $1.1 buyout in June.

The report suggests additional action steps to be created by athletics director Gary Barta and football coach Kirk Ferentz to address the concerns brought forward to investigators.

"In sum, the program’s rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity," the report says. "The program over-monitored players to the point that they experienced heightened anxiety and maintained a culture that allowed a small group of coaches to demean players."

In addition to what was included in the 28-page report, the law firm also provided the university with four "personnel reports" about unspecified current and former employees of the department that will remain confidential. That means that only Doyle will be removed from his position. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Kirk Ferentz's son, and linebackers coach Seth Wallace both had allegations of abusive language made about them last month, but Doyle was most often singled out by former players for abusive treatment.

Barta and Ferentz will meet with the media Thursday at 1 p.m.

Read the report here: