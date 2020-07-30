CLOSE

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said Thursday that no additional personnel changes will be made to the Hawkeyes football staff following the investigation of racial bias within Kirk Ferentz's program.

Former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle — the main target of the racial allegations — has since been removed via a separation agreement that provided him a $1.1 million buyout. But no other changes will be made.

In addition to what was included in the 28-page report, the law firm also provided the university with four "personnel reports" about unspecified current and former employees of the department that will remain confidential.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and, to a lesser extent, linebackers coach Seth Wallace were also mentioned in allegations of mistreatment by former players.

"Some things came across loud and clear," Ferentz said when asked if is to be believed that Doyle was the primary problem.

Husch Blackwell’s report said according to several players, issues within the culture were “not just a Chris Doyle problem.' Those players said the culture problems are systemic and cannot be fixed simply by getting rid of one coach. Several former players commented that Coach Doyle should not be a 'scapegoat' for the systemic issues in the program.”

The report, released early Thursday, revealed that Black players often felt they were treated harshly, but it largely exonerated Ferentz of being the root of the problem.

Its findings were consistent with the complaints raised in the past two months by many Black former Hawkeyes — namely that they felt the need to conform to an "Iowa way" of doing things that "was built around the stereotype of a clean-cut, White athlete from a midwestern background."

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen.