Former Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Oliver Martin back in transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Oliver Martin's transfer to Iowa and subsequent eligibility ruling was arguably the biggest Hawkeye football storyline of the 2019 offseason.

One year later, the former 4-star wide receiver is on the move again.

Martin has reportedly entered the transfer portal for the second time in as many years, according to reports from 247Sports and other outlets. The former Iowa City West standout ends his brief Hawkeye career with five catches for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Following a heightened recruitment as one of the Midwest's top 2017 prospects, Martin hasn't found the same success in college. A Michigan commitment led to a redshirt season in 2017, followed by one active year in Ann Arbor and then a surprising transfer to Iowa. The thought was coming home would be a welcomed change for Martin.

Instead, he became buried on the 2019 chart as fellow wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy ascended. Martin's lone Iowa bright spot came in the Aug. 31 season-opener against Miami (Ohio), when he caught a touchdown on his first Hawkeye reception. Martin didn't record any more stats after Sept. 28.

Iowa's wide receiver group will be loaded again in 2020. There likely wasn't much room for Martin to emerge.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.