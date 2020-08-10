'You guys want to play, and ... we want to coach you.' Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Big Ten uncertainty

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz met twice with his players Monday in response to reports earlier in the day that the Big Ten Conference season was on the verge of cancellation or postponement.

A clip of video from the 4:30 p.m., in-person meeting was shared by the University of Iowa, in which Ferentz offers support for playing a football season.

"One thing that’s really clear. The players want to play. You guys want to play," he said. "And I know as a coaching staff, we want to coach you. That hasn’t changed."

The UI release outlined that even though practice was canceled earlier in the day, players were able to complete lifting sessions.

Earlier Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke out to advocate that his school’s safety measures were an example that football was feasible this fall.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Monday afternoon said his program was committed to playing this season, even if it meant going outside the Big Ten.

Tweets from Penn State coach James Franklin and Ohio State coach Ryan Day indicated the idea of a football season wasn’t dead yet.

“Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!!” Day tweeted. “This isn’t over! #FIGHT”

At Monday's 9:30 a.m. meeting, Ferentz canceled a scheduled 11 a.m. practice. He also has canceled Tuesday’s practice, the Register has learned, given the uncertainty swirling around the fall season. Based on a 10-game conference schedule released last week, Iowa’s season opener was supposed to be Sept. 5 against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium.