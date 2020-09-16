Hawkeye football is back: Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Big Ten season, v3.0

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It appears the Iowa Hawkeyes will get a crack at a fall football season after all.

It will be shorter than usual, will run well into December, may not include fans in the stands and is subject to be derailed by COVID-19 at any time. But the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the games are back on, with a scheduled start date of Oct. 23.

Although Hawkeye fans celebrated the news, plenty of questions remain. Here’s a look at what we know as of this moment regarding nine of them:

How will teams prepare for a season?

Practices can resume soon, meaning schools will get the usual 20 hours per week to ramp up quickly to get ready for the opener. Consider that many of them, including Iowa, already lost their spring practice sessions. And none had gotten to the point of practicing in pads by the time the Big Ten pulled the plug on its plan for a fall season Aug. 11.

The Hawkeyes haven’t had a padded practice since their preparation for the 2019 Holiday Bowl in December. They have had only three on-field practices all year. For true freshmen, in particular, this was valuable training time lost as they prepare for the rigors of a major-college football season.

And there won’t be any nonconference games that will allow teams to ease into a season. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has said he preferred eight weeks to get ready for a season: four for training and four for full-on practices. It will bear watching, particularly early on, whether there are an inordinate amount of injuries as a result of athletes not getting their usual amount of preparation.

It’s also likely that teams will have to halt practices, as Iowa did for one week, when COVID-19 cases arise. That disruption would certainly alter the schedule of games, with only one off week built into the season.

How will COVID-19 testing work?

The good news for the Big Ten is that, while its football teams were idled, significant advancements occurred in testing athletes for the novel coronavirus. The conference announced that it will have aggressive protocols in place, including daily antigen testing for anyone on the practice field, including players, coaches and trainers. Each school will appoint a chief infection officer to report the data to the league office.

Any player who is has a positive COVID-19 test confirmed will undergo cardiac exams and must be cleared by a cardiologist before returning to play. Testing will begin by Sept. 30.

What if players choose not to participate?

Athletes can opt out of this season with no impact on their scholarships and without losing a year of eligibility. Many star players have already announced their intention to do so, although those instances primarily involve men who want to use the time to prepare for the NFL Draft. So far, no Hawkeye player has publicly declared his intent to not play this season, but that could still happen. It’s also possible that players who previously said they wouldn’t play a planned winter season in the Big Ten will change their minds, now that a fall season is back in play. News of opt-outs and opt-back-ins will likely be a daily occurrence for the foreseeable future.

Will fans be allowed to attend?

Attendance will be determined by each home team, but there certainly won’t be stadiums at full capacity anywhere. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has said his staff was working on several plans, depending on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in Johnson County at the time home games are scheduled to occur. At most, one would assume that Kinnick Stadium could be filled to 25% of its 69,250-seat capacity.

Iowa State originally said it would allow 25,000 fans into its season-opener last Saturday, before backtracking and limiting attendance to family members only. But each school will make a judgment call the week of its home game, so what occurs in Week 1 doesn’t have to be the norm for the entire season.

Barta previously announced that Iowa’s 40,000 season ticket holders can keep their seats for 2021 and get a refund for this year if they want. Any tickets sold will be on a game-by-game basis this season.

Can games be rescheduled?

Not easily. There are no off weeks built into an eight-game schedule, with the desire to crown a Big Ten champion by Dec. 19 in order to be considered for the College Football Playoff. One of the questions that will be faced is what the Big Ten will do if its teams don’t all play the same amount of games. That scenario would inject a little more chaos into the strangest season in league history.

Will the Big Ten be able to participate in the College Football Playoff?

That’s the hope, especially for Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who is believed to have the team with the best chance of reaching the sport’s final four. With the Pac-12 still sitting the fall out, there would be only four Power Five leagues in play. So, even with a late start, the Big Ten would have a strong case to get a team in, especially if someone goes unbeaten. And keep in mind that Barta is the chairman of the playoff selection committee this year, so he’ll certainly be lobbying on the Big Ten’s behalf. The playoff teams will be announced Dec. 20.

How much financial relief will schools get?

The TV money from a fall schedule will certainly be substantial, just not on par with what Big Ten schools are used to reaping. Any ticket sales would also be a bonus. Iowa football typically generates about $80 million a year for the athletic department. One figures that the best the Hawkeyes can do now, with only four home games instead of seven, would be to try to get half of that back. That would at least lessen the projected $100 million in lost revenue that Barta has cited all summer, an outcome that caused him to eliminate four sports programs and reduce wages staff-wide. He also has spoken of taking out a $75 million line of credit to get through this fiscal year, so maybe that debt would not need to be so large.

When will a schedule be released?

It would need to be soon, and will be the third version fans have seen. Iowa was originally supposed to to play a 12-game schedule that began Sept. 5 vs. Northern Iowa. Then the Big Ten decided to scrap nonconference games and go with a 10-game, league-only schedule, which would have seen the Hawkeyes hosting Maryland on Sept. 5.

Now? It’s an eight-game sprint and coaches, players and fans are certainly eager to see what it looks like. It’s probably safe to assume that Iowa will retain the six Big Ten West teams on its schedule — home vs. Wisconsin, Nebraska and Northwestern and at Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota. But one of its East crossover opponents — Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan State — would have to go.

The Spartans were supposed to be the lone home game in that bunch, so that one could still happen. The Nittany Lions are Iowa’s protected East rival for this scheduling cycle, so perhaps that game is also preserved. So maybe there’s no trip to Columbus after all? That would be a good one to avoid for a Hawkeye team looking to run the table and possibly be the surprise of the Big Ten.

What about other fall sports?

Yes, football wasn’t the only sport affected when the Big Ten said Aug. 11 that it was postponing the fall schedule to next winter or spring. Iowa also has cross country, women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball teams that have been following developments with keen interest. They, too, figure to get new, abbreviated schedules for the fall, but those are going to be announced shortly, the Big Ten said in its Wednesday release.

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.