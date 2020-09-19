Hawkeyes' 2020 Big Ten football schedule is released; here's the lineup of games

OK, let’s try this once more, shall we?

For the third time, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been given their 2020 football schedule.

The Big Ten Conference on Saturday morning, via Fox's Big Noon pregame show, revealed the new eight-opponent slate of regular season games that it promised when it gave the fall season the green light.

The Hawkeyes will play four home games, against Big Ten West Division rivals Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin, plus against Michigan State of the East Division. Road dates include West trips to Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and East opponent Penn State.

Iowa’s ninth scheduled matchup will take place the weekend of Dec. 18-19 against an East opponent to be determined by the standings.

The Big Ten has said no fans will attend games this season, outside of team family members and some university staff.

The Hawkeyes’ original, pre-COVID 19 pandemic schedule was a 12-gamer. But that was scrapped for a 10-game, conference only slate that was revealed Aug. 5 — only to be jettisoned six days later when the Big Ten announced it was pushing fall sports to at least 2021. Then, with Wednesday’s surprise reversal that the league will now contest a shortened season starting Oct. 23-24, the Hawkeyes (10-3 last season) hope the third time’s a charm.

Here is Iowa’s 2020 schedule*:

Oct. 24: at Purdue

Oct. 31: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 7: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 14: at Minnesota

Nov. 21: at Penn State

Nov. 28: vs. Nebraska

Dec. 5: at Illinois

Dec. 12: vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 19: Champions week, East Division opponent TBD

*The Big Ten did not announce Friday-night games. Some of these dates could be moved to Friday, according to an Iowa spokesman.