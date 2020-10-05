Citing COVID-19 concerns, two Iowa Hawkeyes opt out of 2020 football season

Kirk Ferentz had been waiting for final paperwork to make an announcement, and now there is official news: Two Iowa Hawkeyes will be opting out of the 2020 football season.

Fourth-year linebacker Djimon Colbert and second-year defensive lineman Taajhir McCall will not play or participate in team activities for the 2020 season. The university made the announcement after 5 p.m. Monday and said the players were opting out over concerns about the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Colbert’s decision was first reported last week by Hawkeye Nation. His loss is significant, with 23 career starts and 113 tackles under his belt. Colbert is a two-year starter at weak-side linebacker, though he was expected to be pushed for a first-team role this fall by veteran Nick Niemann (who replaced him in the Holiday Bowl) and up-and-coming linebacker Jack Campbell, among others. Colbert remains in good standing with the Hawkeyes and can return in 2021.

We haven’t heard as much about McCall. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Pensacola, Florida, redshirted last season. Players opting out do not lose their athletic scholarship.

Twenty-two Hawkeye players are scheduled to meet with Iowa media via Zoom calls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Iowa’s season opener is scheduled for Oct. 24 at Purdue.