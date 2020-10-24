GAMEDAY REPLAY: Purdue 24, Iowa 20

Football!

That one word alone should be a cause for celebration in what's been a rocky 2020, to say the least.

Don't adjust your hi-def TV sets — Iowa will finally open the 2020 season in West Lafayette, Indiana, for a 2:40 p.m. game against Big Ten Conference foe Purdue.

Hawk Central reporter Mark Emmert and columnist Chad Leistikow re on-site at Ross-Ade Stadium for the game and will provide updates throughout the contest between the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers. Danny Lawhon, of the Des Moines Register's staff, will also contribute his observations from watching the Big Ten Network telecast alongside you.

Enjoy the game!

The latest

6:00 p.m.: Iowa gets one first down. Spencer Petras missed Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the flat on the ensuing second down. Then a poor screen pass and an incomplete fourth-down attempt to Nico Ragaini will end things. Iowa falls 24-20 in a disappointing opener. -- DL

5:51 p.m.: Iowa surpassed 100 penalty yards for the game on a facemask penalty by Jack Heflin on what was initially a first-down sack of Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Five plays later, a third-down touchdown pass from O'Connell to David Bell gives Purdue a 24-20 lead with just north of 2 minutes to play. This is entering heartbreak territory quickly. Spencer Petras' moxie will be tested in Game No. 1. (That's how it usually goes, isn't it?) -- DL

5:39 p.m.: Iowa was driving with ease, mostly through the ground, and then an absolute killer fumble inside the Purdue 30 as Mekhi Sargent had the ball taken from him by Dedrick Mackey. Second turnover in plus-territory for the Hawkeyes with 6 minutes to go, and the Boilermakers have a chance to take a late lead. -- DL

5:34 p.m.: Iowa's defense does a bend-but-don't-break routine to hold Purdue to a field goal in response. We're at 20-17 in the Hawkeyes' favor with 8 minutes to play. A touchdown drive of any time-chewing length probably seals things. Anything else ... and drama. -- DL

5:23 p.m. Seems like offenses are screeching to a halt. A slew of penalties will help do that. Keith Duncan's 33-yard field goal there mark the first points of the second half. It's not ideal, but that could be a big kick. Iowa's up 20-14; another field goal can give the Hawkeyes a two-score lead. Maybe a 23-21 final ahead? --CL

5:16 p.m.: The Hawkeyes go for it. And get it with a nice play design leaving Nico Ragaini wide-open on the right sideline. Iowa in the red zone. -- DL

5:13 p.m.: The third quarter ends. It's still 17-14. Iowa faces a fourth-and-4 from the Purdue 33. Would be within the prolific Keith Duncan's range. Kirk Ferentz faces a decision. -- DL

5:09 p.m.: Daviyon Nixon gets a big sack. Charlie Jones knows when to field a punt and went not to. These are positive developments. Again, Iowa set up with good field positions. The Hawkeyes need to find the drive that earns them a two-score lead. -- DL

5:04 p.m.: Penalties undo Iowa's next offensive possession, two. A false start on Ihmir Smith-Marsette was Iowa's third false-start infraction of the second half in a near-empty stadium. The Hawkeyes now have eight penalties on the afternoon. -- DL

4:58 p.m.: An offensive pass interference penalty on Purdue sophomore David Bell effectively kills the Boilermakers' ensuing drive. And a successfully fielded ugly punt (!) gives Iowa the ball near midfield midway through the third. Still 17-14. -- DL

4:55 p.m. Feels like this game is slowing down into a defensive tussle. Iowa could really use a big play here (maybe defensive points?) and get out in front by 10. -- CL

4:42 p.m: Heckuva day for Barrington Wade, who adds a red-zone pick to his earlier sack. Huge play with Purdue knocking on the door of a 21-17 lead. Instead, Iowa maintains a 17-14 advantage and has it at its own 19. -- CL

4:40 p.m.: First timeout of the second half comes after Ankeny Centennial grad Riley Moss was shaken up on a pass breakup. -- DL

Halftime: Iowa leads 17-14 after getting the ball on a Matt Hankins interception. Petras went 3-for-3 for 54 yards to get to Purdue's 10, where the Hawkeyes suddenly played things conservatively, letting the clock run and handing the ball to Goodson for no gain. Keith Duncan's 28-yard field goal was good as time expired. — ME

4:00 p.m. If you keep asking, "Why is Iowa leaving David Bell open?" Well, he's just a damn good receiver, and he's hard to stop. Good answer by Purdue. 14-14 if the PAT is good. -- CL

3:50 p.m. Am not going to let this go, that Iowa has not averaged 4.0 yards a carry for a season since 2016. Off to a great start today, averaging 6.1 with 5:25 to go in the second quarter. Like to see Ivory Kelly-Martin show some juice in the run game, too. First and goal at the Purdue 7. -- CL

3:40 p.m.: Is Purdue already abandoning the run game? The Boilermakers have handed the ball to running back Zander Horvath only five times, for 15 yards, and didn't attempt a rush in that last drive before punting. Hawkeyes are starting to take control of time of possession because they can run effectively. — ME

3:31 p.m.: Petras started 2-for-8 but his 20-yarder to Sam LaPorta looked like the type of throw he needed to settle in. That set up Iowa for first-and-goal from the 8, and it goes from wildcat formation (with Goodson taking it to the 1) to Petras sneaking it in from 1-yard out. Iowa 7, Purdue 7. -- CL

3:26 p.m.: Daviyon Nixon has been the constant on Iowa's defensive line so far. He's been at tackle while other players have rotated in around him. Ends have been Chauncey Golston, Zach VanValkenburg, Joe Evans and John Waggoner. The other tackles have been Jack Heflin and Noah Shannon. — ME

3:18 p.m.: After the Banwart-on-Goodson crime, Banwart is on the bench. Cody Ince replaces him at left guard, and the Hawkeyes are moving the ball on the ground to end the first quarter. Goodson gains of 8, 9 and 16 offer some momentum. -- CL

3:11 p.m.: The Goodson fumble, on television replays, was actually caused by Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, who came in to try and push Goodson across the 10 for a first down but instead got his arm lodged into Goodson's, which punched the ball loose. Ouch. -- DL

3:08 p.m. An excellent read at the line of scrimmage for Spencer Petras to find Tyler Goodson up the left side for 40 yards on third-and-6. Goodson beat his man easily and Petras (who started 1-for-6) floated in a beauty. ... Ah, but as I type this Goodson fumbles two plays later and it's Purdue's ball at its own 16. That stings for Iowa. — CL

3:02 p.m.: Iowa is shuttling Jacobs and Brents in so frequently that it got burned by an illegal substitution penalty to give Purdue a first down near the Hawkeye goal line. Aidan O'Connell connected with David Bell on a 9-yard scoring pass two plays later. Yes, that David Bell. Hawkeye pass defense needs to tighten up. — ME

2:50 p.m.: Barrington Wade gets a start at linebacker as Iowa comes out in a 4-3 alignment. Wade has a strong opening possession, including a tackle of Purdue tight end Payne Durham that forces a punt. Hawkeye linebackers were Nick Niemann in middle flanked by Wade and Jestin Jacobs. On the second play, Julius Brents came for Jacobs and Matt Hankins moved from cornerback to the cash position. It looks like Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wants to roll with his two senior linebackers, Niemann and Wade, as much as possible. Sophomore middle linebacker Jack Campbell is out with an illness. — Mark Emmert

2:47 p.m.: Game analyst Anthony Herron with the first quip of the broadcast as Purdue seemed to intentionally take a delay-of-game penalty on a 4th-and-1 on its first offensive series. "The cardboard cutouts in the stands aren't booing here at Ross-Ade Stadium because Purdue fans know their football." ... I laughed, at least. — DL

2:44 p.m. Gross first possession for the Hawkeyes. First run play was stuffed. Kyler Schott false start. Spencer Petras barely got his third-down pass away. Not good. But I told you in warmpus, Tory Taylor would be good and he booms a lovely 50-yard punt. —Chad Leistikow

2:40 p.m. Iowa wins the toss and takes the ball ... and Ihmir Smith-Marsette is trucked at the 15-yard line. Let's have a season, people. —Chad Leistikow

2:39 p.m.: The Big Ten Network broadcast with Cory Provus on play-by-play is on the air. The Purdue-focused pregame storylines have been addressed. Jeff Brohm is not coaching; Brian Brohm is. Rondale Moore is not playing. Aidan O'Connell is starting at quarterback. — Danny Lawhon

Some pregame reading