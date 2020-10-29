Iowa football: Redshirt freshmen Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy enter transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Less than a week after Iowa's season-opening loss to Purdue, two reserve Hawkeyes have entered the transfer portal.

Running back Shadrick Byrd and linebacker Yahweh Jeudy entered the portal Thursday morning, sources told HawkCentral. The university confirmed the transfers shortly after. Both players are redshirt freshmen and have seen minimal action in Iowa City since joining the Hawkeyes as members of their 2019 class.

Neither Byrd not Jeudy saw any game action last season. Both appeared briefly in Saturday's 24-20 loss to the Boilermakers according to the game's participation chart, with Byrd racking up one assisted tackle on special teams.

Byrd and Jeudy both chose Iowa as the December signing period began in 2018. The Hawkeyes plucked Byrd from Alabama on signing day, inking the former 3-star prospect over Troy and other suitors. But, with Tyler Goodson's emergence and stability through other veteran running backs, Byrd never really got going in Iowa City.

Same for Jeudy, who flipped from Kansas State to Iowa on Dec. 18, 2018. The former three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale began the 2020 season deep down the linebacker depth chart, behind several key veterans and emerging underclassmen like Jestin Jacobs and Jay Higgins.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.