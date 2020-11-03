Iowa football: Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Calvin Lockett enters transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Ia. — For the third time in less than a week, the Iowa Hawkeyes have lost a reserve player to the transfer portal.

This time it’s redshirt sophomore wide receiver Calvin Lockett, who officially entered the portal Tuesday morning. 247Sports first reported the move that was later confirmed by HawkCentral.

Lockett’s entry comes five days after Iowa redshirt freshmen Shadrick Byrd and Yaweh Jeudy opted to do the same. The common thread here appears to be lack of game action. In parts of three seasons, Lockett has yet to appear in a game.

The 6-foot-2 receiver from Largo, Florida, was a former three-star prospect as part of the 2018 class. He committed to the Hawkeyes on Dec. 13, 2017, over offers from South Florida and Florida International. It was thought that securing Lockett would give Iowa a deep-threat boost to a pass-catching corps that needed a boost at the time.

Wide receivers have ascended since; Lockett just hasn’t been one of them. He spent the 2018 season redshirting, the 2019 season without game action and more of the same through the first two 2020 contests.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.