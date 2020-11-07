GAMEDAY REPLAY: Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

After two consecutive gut-punch defeats to start the 2020 season, the Iowa football team must pick itself up off the canvas — and fast.

Michigan State (1-1), fresh off a stunning upset of in-state rival Michigan, trots into Kinnick Stadium with some fresh momentum and former West Des Moines Valley quarterback Rocky Lombardi under center.

The Hawkeyes (0-2) are in desperate need of a strong finish after watching poor second-half efforts cost them early in this shortened campaign.

Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert are on-site at Kinnick Stadium for the 11 a.m. kickoff (ESPN). Danny Lawhon will chime in with analysis of the broadcast watching alongside you.

The latest

2:23 p.m.: And this blowout reaches its conclusion with Iowa ending a drive in the Michigan State red zone. FINAL: Iowa 49, Michigan State 7. Chad and Mark will have a lot more from a much more pleasant Saturday this time around for the Hawkeyes. — DL

2:10 p.m.: Alex Padilla is now entering the game at quarterback for Iowa. That's how well things have gone for the Hawkeyes in this one. We've got 8 minutes to go. — DL

2 p.m.: There's another second-half touchdown. Mekhi Sargent finishes off a three-play, 45-yard drive with a 6-yard scamper. It's 49-7 now as we put this puppy onto autopilot. -- DL

1:45 p.m.: Dan Orlovsky not laying off on some criticism of Spencer Petras on a third-down incompletion to start the fourth quarter. "My only gripe is get off (the) No. 1 (target). You went to Brandon Smith, it's on-on-one. He didn't win. Get to (your other receivers.) These are great opportunities for a young quarterback to get these reps in-game when the outcomes won't affect the win or the loss of the football game. So you just want to see him get through that stuff better." -- DL

1:36 p.m.: Going to transition into writing mode, folks, with the Hawkeyes leading 42-7 late in the third quarter. As nice as it has been to see some points, the defense and special teams have been the star units of the day for Iowa. --CL

1:28 p.m.: Tory Taylor is going to make my colleagues' stomachs do excited leaps. That's another excellent punt inside the 5-yard line. We've got 6 minutes to go in the third quarter. — DL

1:16 p.m.: That was a quick answer by Iowa. Tyler Goodson burst through a gaping hole on the first play of the half and wasn't caught until he picked up 71 yards, a career-long for the sophomore. Mekhi Sargent finished things off with a two-yard touchdown run. The Hawkeyes now have 163 rushing yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. That's a winning number. — ME

1:08 p.m.: The Iowa defense thought it had another touchdown with Daviyon Nixon running back a Lombardi miscue for a score, but it's overturned on review and the Spartans get on the board with a 12-play drive. It's 35-7, now let's see if the Hawkeyes can break through with a third-quarter point or second-half TD. --CL

12:30 p.m.: The 54-yard scores keep coming, with Riley Moss picking off former CIML rival Rocky Lombardi and returning it to the house. Hey, I predicted a defensive TD if you'll recall. But certainly didn't see this shellacking coming. Iowa 35-0. --CL

12:23 p.m.: Just as Iowa's offense starts stalling, Charlie Jones provides a big boost on special teams. The Hawkeyes had gone three consecutive drives without a first down. But Michigan State is sputtering as well. Jones has 98 yards on three punt returns today, his latest a 54-yard touchdown on which he fielded a line-drive punt, made a beautiful cut to his left to take advantage of a Riley Moss block and then sped down the sideline, staggering into the end zone. He's been huge today. — ME

12:14 p.m.: Michigan State's first five drives: 57 yards, 20 plays. Then on the 21st play, a 56-yard connection to Jalen Nailor, who beats Riley Moss. You knew MSU would keep trying to get a deep shot. Spartans turn that into a field goal attempt, which is NO GOOD. Still 21-0, 3:52 left in the second. --CL

12:02 p.m.: Michigan State came into the game with the reputation of an offense that would test defenses deep. So far today, not so much. The Spartans haven't tried a vertical pass yet. Part of that is because Iowa's pass rush is not allowing Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi much time to throw. But it also seems like a very conservative approach for a team trailing 21-0. — ME

Noon: After a fake field goal try is cut off by a Michigan State timeout, Keith Duncan misses a 37-yard field goal. Tough not to get points off the Barrington Wade INT. That fake would've worked, a sideways snap to Sam LaPorta to the left on fourth-and-5. Iowa's D has been flying around today, helps to be fresh. --CL

11:51 a.m.: No quibbling with the play-calling today, a perfect balance of runs (15 for 80 yards) and passes (13 for 123). Charlie Jones been great, too, with a big run and punt return today. Iowa 21-0. --CL

11:45 a.m.: Things are bouncing Iowa's way. A too-high pass from Spencer Petras off the fingertips of Tyrone Tracy finds its way to Brandon Smith anyway, with the Hawkeyes again in Michigan State territory. The high balls remain an issue. Didn't cost Iowa this time. — DL

11:41 a.m.: Iowa leads the yardage game, 156-43, and more importantly the score, 14-0, after the first quarter. Kind of odd to see Michigan State (with exception of a few players) not wave to the children's hospital. All that talk of big plays? MSU's longest first-quarter play was 7 yards. --CL

11:35 a.m.: Last week, we saw the Iowa offense bolt to two early touchdowns then go dark. After that three-and-out, you have to hope that was just a blip for today. This Michigan State team has yet to solve the Iowa defense, though. --CL

11:32 a.m.: Clinical defense from Iowa in tackling so far the first two drives. A quick three-and-out, and Iowa will start its third possession at its own 34-yard line. — DL

11:27 a.m.: "There was nothing hard about that," I hear the Michigan State radio announcers say after Brandon Smith stops in end zone and jumps inside a Spartan defender to grab a 14-yard scoring pass from Spencer Petras. It's true. Petras just let his receiver make an individual play, knowing Smith had the advantage there. Both of Petras' touchdowns passes this season have gone to Smith. — Mark Emmert

11:20 a.m.: Big question was how much pass rush Iowa could get on Rocky Lombardi, and a big false start on MSU forces a third-and-long and ... yes, lots of inside pressure, and then Joe Evans hurries an ill-advised deep ball that Jack Koerner ropes in for an interception. Let's see if Iowa's offense can control some clock here. -- CL

11:11 a.m.: Analyst Dan Orlovsky duly impressed with Iowa's early command on the line of scrimmage. The pregame question from him and play-by-man Bob Wischusen: Does Iowa finally have the poise to put away an opponent? We may be getting a third chance to find out. — Danny Lawhon

11:08 a.m.: Great first possession by Iowa, which went three-and-out on its first drive the first two games. Brian Ferentz puts Spencer Petras under center (imagine that) and the Hawkeyes click for an eight-play, 75-yard march and seven points. Tyler Goodson finishes it with a 3-yard TD run on third-and-goal, but the two best plays were a wide-receiver screen to Tyrone Tracy Jr. for 13 yards and a jet sweep to Charlie Jones for 27. Iowa 7-0. -- CL

10:52 a.m.: Good morning, everyone. As reported to my text group this morning, OL Coy Cronk and Kyler Schott are out today for Iowa. That's two starters. It'll be Alaric Jackson, Cody Ince, Tyler Linderbaum, Cole Banwart and Mark Kallenberger up front today. Iowa has good depth there, so I don't expect much if any drop-off. They like Ince. Hawkeyes are a 5-point favorite. — Chad Leistikow