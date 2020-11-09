How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers football on TV and livestream

Iowa will be playing a football game with a trophy at stake for the first time this season when it travels to Minnesota for a Friday the 13th renewal of a rivalry that includes 113 previous matchups.

The Hawkeyes have held the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for five autumns. They are the only Big Ten West team that Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has not defeated.

Both teams lost their first two games of the season only to rebound with resounding wins in Week 3. Iowa demolished Michigan State 49-7. Minnesota went to Illinois and emerged with a 41-14 rout.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m.

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite in Vegas with an over/under of 55.5.

How to watch Iowa at Minnesota

When: 6 p.m., Friday, November 13

TV: FS1. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Aaron Goldsmith and Brady Quinn

Online livestream: Fox Sports GO app

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.