Iowa football: Defensive back, return specialist Daraun McKinney enters transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Another week, another reserve Iowa football player moving on.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Daraun McKinney entered the transfer portal Monday morning, HawkCentral has learned. McKinney is the fourth Hawkeye to do so since Oct. 29, joining running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and wide receiver Calvin Lockett as players who will finish their careers elsewhere.

As much turbulence as Iowa football endured this offseason, these departures likely aren't anything more than guys searching for more playing time. Like the other three, McKinney saw minimal game action during his year-plus in Iowa City. After redshirting in 2019, McKinney was listed on the participation chart for each of Iowa's three games this season — but those snaps were largely limited to special teams duty.

Moreover, Charlie Jones' emergence in the return game likely closed the door there for McKinney, who had a combined 23 punt and kickoff return touchdowns in four years at River Rouge (Michigan) High School.

The former three-star prospect flipped from Northern Illinois to Iowa during the 2018 December signing period, at the time giving the Hawkeyes their first pure cornerback in the 2019 class. McKinney signed alongside fellow three-star 2019 prospect Dane Belton, who now starts in the Iowa secondary.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.