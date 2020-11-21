Live updates: Iowa 10, Penn State 7

The Iowa football team is riding high after two consecutive blowout victories that somewhat softened the blow of two frustrating losses to open the season.

So which version of the 2-2 Hawkeyes will we see this Saturday, in a 2:30 p.m. trip to surprisingly winless Penn State (0-4)? Hopefully for fans, it's one that can erase the demons of several years' worth of gut-wrenching defeats against the Nittany Lions.

That's why we'll be tuned into the Big Ten Network watching. That's why Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert will be on-site at Beaver Stadium to chronicle the action. Danny Lawhon of the Register's staff will be following the TV broadcast along with you to add his thoughts, too.

Enjoy the game!

Second quarter

3:19 p.m.: Iowa had one poor play on that touchdown drive, an illegal formation penalty that backed Hawkeyes up five yards. No matter. Tyler Goodson took a handoff from the 10-yard line on a misdirection play and had to make linebacker Jesse Luketa miss, which he did with a stutter-step. Then he beat cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the pylon for his sixth touchdown of the season. Iowa running game has been impressive so far. — Mark Emmert

3:15 p.m.: Have never seen Iowa use three RBs and no-QB formation before, but it did to success, with Mekhi Sargent going for eight yards. Iowa gained 9.6 yards per play in the first quarter, then Tyler Goodson with a shake-and-bake 10-yard touchdown run. What an answer by the Hawkeyes, who lead 10-7. --CL

3:14 p.m.: Mekhi Sargent ends the first quarter with a couple of slices through the middle of the Penn State defense. He's got 42 yards on just three carries. Iowa with 65 ground yards through 15 minutes. It'll be first and goal for the Hawkeyes once the second 15 minutes gets underway. — Danny Lawhon

First quarter: Penn State 7, Iowa 3

3:04 p.m.: Phil Parker is going to need to adjust. Because Iowa can't stop the quarterback run. Will Levis already with 44 yards on seven carries and the front four is being manhandled by the O-line. Penn State 7-3, the first Nittany Lions lead since the season opener against Indiana. --CL

2:55 p.m.: A start that feels pretty good for Iowa, considering it was facing third-and-8 from its own 24 and turned a 16-yard grab from Sam LaPorta into momentum and three points. Petras overshot Tyrone Tracy Jr. on what should've been a first-and-goal, but he also delivered a few nice tosses to Brandon Smith (who wasn't targeted last week). Keith Duncan with a sigh of relief as be narrowly makes a 40-yard field goal (just inside the right upright) after missing his last two attempts. 3-0 Hawks. --CL

2:48 p.m.: In what should amount to a de facto Big Ten East title game, Ohio State survives a 14-point rally by Indiana to triumph 42-35 after the Hoosiers' attempts at multiple laterals on the last play of the game go awry. Ohio State is now 5-0 and poised to be 8-0 heading into a conference championship tilt, with games only against Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan left on the calendar. Hardly a gauntlet. — DL

2:44 p.m.: Other than the third-and-12 conversion for 13 yards, Iowa's defense with a strong first series. Nice plays from Chauncey Golston and Seth Benson. A big holding call on Julius Brents, though, wipes out Charlie Jones' big punt return. Iowa starts at its own 22. Penn State has allowed an opening TD drive in each of its last three games. — Chad Leistikow

Pregame thoughts

2:25 p.m.: Kirk Ferentz is not worried about who the Penn State quarterback will be, in his Big Ten Network interview. He wants balance on offense -- surprise, surprise, Part II -- and he's still weirded out by no fans in road venues. "It's like something out of a science fiction movie," he said. -- DL

2:20 p.m.: Penn State will be without TE Pat Freiermuth today. That's a significant loss. Yet the game is a "pick 'em" so it sure seems like there's an expectation out there that the Nittany Lions could get their first win of the season. All of Iowa's main starters are healthy and accounted for. I'm watching field conditions; some Iowa players were slipping in warmups after a light rain here in Happy Valley. --Chad Leistikow

2:10 p.m.: Good afternoon, all! The Big Ten Network's pregame show is underway, and -- surprise, surprise -- an interview with Penn State head coach James Franklin still did not reveal a starting quarterback today for the Nittany Lions. The covert operation will last until kickoff. ... Chad and Mark will be chiming in shortly. — Danny Lawhon