How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes football on TV, livestream

Another Black Friday, another Iowa-Nebraska football game for fans to feast their eyes on.

The Hawkeyes were originally scheduled to play Wisconsin this weekend, but the Big Ten Conference’s revised schedule put the Cornhuskers back on their plate. And that’s been good news for Iowa, which has won five consecutive games against their neighbors to the west. The past two have come on last-second field goals.

It might not come down to that this year, however. Iowa is on a three-game winning streak, the margin of victory a combined 90 points. The Cornhuskers sit at just 1-3 after being humbled at home by Illinois on Saturday.

The game kicks off at noon in Kinnick Stadium and will be televised by Fox.

Vegas has installed Iowa as a whopping 13.5-point favorite to win a sixth straight against Nebraska. The over/under is 51.5.

How to watch Nebraska at Iowa

When: Noon Friday, Nov. 27

TV: Fox. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Brian Custer and Robert Smith.

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.