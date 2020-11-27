GAME REPLAY: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Iowa has its 2020 train rolling, with a potent ground game and a truckload of confidence following a third consecutive win last week by three scores or more.

The Hawkeyes (3-2) should have confidence, too, in facing this Friday's opponent, as Iowa has logged five consecutive victories over the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3), who themselves are reeling from a 41-23 home humbling against Illinois.

Rivalry games can be wacky affairs, and Iowa has needed last-second field goals to take the past two editions of this Big Ten West showdown. The double-digit favorite Hawkeyes are hopeful they won't need similar Keith Duncan heroics to prevail on this Black Friday.

Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert are on-hand at Kinnick Stadium for this noon kickoff televised by Fox. Sports editor Zack Creglow will be watching the telecast along with you. All three will add their thoughts as the afternoon moves along.

Enjoy the game!

Fourth quarter

3:21 p.m. What a defensive play to end this one. Chauncey Golston forced Adrian Martinez to fumble and Zach VanValkenburg grab the ball while it was still in air. Iowa in victory formation now. Hawkeyes win. — ZC

3:16 p.m.: Keith Duncan hit a line drive that smacked the crossbar on a 51-yarder to fall no good and Nebraska has the ball now in decent field position, down 6, with 2:02 left. — ZC

3:06 p.m.: Jack Campbell is a thing at linebacker. Impossible not to notice No. 31 out there. Completely disrupting the game. Iowa has ball back after defense earns its scholarship again. — ZC

2:57 p.m.: Special teams have broken the tie, literally, in today's game. Keith Duncan's 48-yard field goal and then a 37-yarder have given Iowa a 26-20 lead despite limited offensive contributions from the passing game. The Hawkeyes' biggest play of the half was a special-teams fumble recovery by Terry Roberts, who would be the kick-cover player of the year in the Big Ten if there were such a thing. 8:21 to play. --CL

Third quarter

2:34 p.m.: Iowa runs out the clock in the third quarter in a 20-20 game ... and has a decision to make on fourth-and-5 from Nebraska's 30. I think you kick the three here; 48 yards, now getting the wind to start the fourth. Iowa has yet to break a run over 13 yards today on 32 attempts (95 yards). --CL

2:15 p.m.: Kirk Ferentz rolls the dice on fourth-and-2 from Nebraska's 16 ... and Petras hits tightly covered Sam LaPorta for 5 yards. The decision pays off, with Mekhi Sargent scoring from 3 yards out on third down. We're tied, 20-20. Big answer there for Iowa, a 66-yard drive chewing up 6:18 though Petras continues to miss throws. --CL

2:05 p.m.: Iowa's defense now joining the offense with ample struggles, as Adrian Martinez leads an easy Nebraska touchdown drive of eight plays and 70 yards that didn't even have a third down. No pass rush, Nebraska's speed getting to the Hawkeyes. Boy, that 23-yard pass from earlier just changed everything. Huskers lead, 20-13. Let's see what Petras can do. --CL

Second quarter

1:41 p.m.: As a quarterback with :10 left in the first half at midfield and a long-range kicker and the wind on your side, you cannot take a sack. Iowa needed just a quick middle pass for the first down, spike it, then try a 55-yarder (or so). Nebraska heads to the locker room tied, 13-13, with plenty of momentum. Huskers came to play. --CL

1:30 p.m.: Iowa fails to capitalize on a 19-yard loss on a bad snap by Nebraska, as Adrian Martinez hits Austin Allen for 23 yards on third-and-23 on a spectacular catch upheld by review to Iowa's 16. Nebraska punches it in with a Martinez sneak. It's tied 13-13, :29 left in the first half. Nebraska gets the second-half kickoff. Yikes. --CL

1:17 p.m.: Nico Ragaini can't come up with a touchdown catch on first down (he should've had it, but it would've been a tough catch), and the Hawkeyes have to settle for a field goal after a strange and somewhat long drive that included a stacked QB sneak with a generous snap; a questionable clipping penalty on Cody Ince; and a pass-interference call on Nebraska on third down to extend Iowa's march. Keith Duncan's 33-yard attempt from the left hash is GOOD. After all that, three points feels ... meh. --CL

1:02 p.m.: Nebraska picks up 18 yards on a reverse to Alante Brown, but Iowa middle linebacker Jack Campbell comes up with a tackle for loss on the next play and Matt Hankins nearly intercepts a third-down pass by McCaffery. Hawkeye defense is up to the task and Cornhuskers must settle for a 39-yard field goal. Iowa still waiting on its running game to show up. Is this the drive? — ME

12:55 p.m.: "A major mistake" by Spencer Petras says Ed Podolak, as the Iowa QB scrambles to his left and throws an EASY pick on third-and-11 to Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle. I wrote earlier this week about turnover margin, and this is the first turnover of the game and it goes against Iowa. Huskers in business at Iowa's 42. Credit to Nebraska's rush D, which has held Iowa to nine yards on eight carries and is forcing Petras to beat them. --CL

12:50 p.m.: Nebraska changes quarterbacks and Luke McCaffery gives Huskers some juice with 30 yards rushing and 16 through the air. Nebraska converts a fourth-and-1, and then makes a curious call on third-and-6, trying a run up the middle that goes nowhere. That's a win for Iowa. Cornhuskers do get on the board with a 31-yard field goal, however. It will be interesting to see if Adrian Martinez gets another chance today. — ME

First quarter

12:36 p.m.: Iowa has played almost the entire first quarter in Nebraska territory, this last drive fueled by Charlie Jones' 31-yard punt return. Petras hits Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Sam LaPorta for first downs, then hits Tyrone Tracy Jr. for the touchdown on a great play-action fake from the 6. Iowa 10-0, 1:09 left in the first quarter. That's Tracy's first TD since scoring the first TD of the Holiday Bowl. --CL

12:26 p.m.: Iowa has five rushing attempts for one yard (all by Tyler Goodson) through two drives. Nebraska really selling out to stop that outside zone. Brian Ferentz will need to make some adjustments; this looks like the Northwestern defensive blueprint thus far. I think Iowa will need to spread out the Huskers. Also, maybe we see Mekhi Sargent next series. --CL

12:18 p.m.: Nebraska goes 16 yards forward, and then 17 yards backward, on its first possession. Daviyon Nixon blew up that second-down play for a 7-yard loss. He is second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss and continues to be Iowa's best player. Let's see if the Hawkeyes decide to establish the run game on this drive. Could put Cornhuskers in a big hole early. — Mark Emmert

12:10 p.m.: Huskers telling Iowa they're going to attack, meaning Petras needs to burn them. It goes well early (3-for-3 start, 40 yards), but the drive stalls in the red zone. Got lucky not to be intercepted on third-and-10. But Keith Duncan delivers at 32-yard field goal from the left hash for a 3-0 Hawkeye lead. --CL

Pre-game

12:03 p.m.: Hawkeyes win the toss, and will receive. Huskers without RB Dedrick Mills. Iowa without RT Mark Kallenberger; Jack Plumb gets the start. Iowa looking to start fast for the fifth week in a row. --Chad Leistikow

11:42 a.m.: About 15 minutes from start of game. Chad and Mark will be joining us shortly. — Zack Creglow