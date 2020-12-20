How social media is reacting to Iowa's Music City Bowl berth

The Hawkeyes are headed to Nashville.

Iowa will play Missouri in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Central, and the game will be broadcast by ESPN.

Entering the weekend, Iowa had high hopes it would land in either of the Big Ten's two most highly-regarded bowl games, outside the Rose Bowl and New Year's Six: the Citrus Bowl or the Outback Bowl. But with the way Northwestern performed against Ohio State, and with Iowa State nabbing the Fiesta Bowl berth over Indiana, Iowa became the logical third Big Ten team in the pecking order, landing it in the Music City Bowl.

Here's how social media is reacting to the news:

Hawkeye fans weren't exactly thrilled that a top-15 Iowa team wound up drawing this particular bowl berth. If a few dominoes fell differently, there's a great chance the Hawkeyes would have wound up playing in the Citrus Bowl or Outback Bowl.

Still, this is the first time Iowa is playing in Nashville. And the Music City Bowl is allowing a limited number of fans. So, there was excitement about that.

