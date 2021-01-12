Iowa football: Where the 6-2 Hawkeyes finished in final poll of 2020 season

When all was said and done for the crazy and unusual 2020 football season, the Iowa Hawkeyes wound up as a top-15 team.

Iowa's 6-2 season — in which it accrued a six-game winning streak before games against Michigan and Missouri were canceled — was voted No. 15 in the final Amway Coaches' Poll released Tuesday afternoon by USA TODAY. Iowa was No. 16 in the final Associated Press poll. Iowa earned a one-spot jump in both polls despite having its Music City Bowl game against Missouri canceled.

Remember, Iowa also was ranked No. 15 in the (pre-bowl) College Football Playoff rankings.

A few final facts about Iowa's final ranking:

The Hawkeyes have finished in the season-ending top-25 polls each of the last three years, the first time that's happened since the 2002 through 2004 seasons. They were 25th by the AP in 2018 and 15th in 2019.

This marked the ninth time in Kirk Ferentz's 22 years that Iowa has been ranked in a season-ending top-25 poll. The Hawkeyes have five top-10 national finishes under Ferentz — 2002 (No. 8 by AP), 2003 (No. 8), 2004 (No. 8), 2009 (No. 7) and 2015 (No. 9).

Iowa was one of four Big Ten Conference teams ranked. Title-game loser Ohio State (7-1) finished No. 2 in both polls; West Division champion Northwestern (7-2) wound up No. 10 in both polls after beating Auburn in the Citrus Bowl; and Indiana (6-2) was No. 12 by the AP, No. 13 by the coaches after losing to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

By virtue of the coaches' No. 15 ranking, Ferentz earned a $175,000 bonus based on his contract terms.

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium. USA TODAY Sports puts Iowa 18th in its way-too-early 2021 rankings; ESPN puts Iowa 12th.