2021 football signing day: Meet the Iowa Hawkeyes' complete recruiting class

Although Iowa assembled the bulk of its 2021 recruiting class during the early signing period, the Hawkeyes had a few finishing touches to add Wednesday as part of the traditional National Signing Day.

With that, here are the recruits Iowa signed for its 2021 class. Prospects with asterisks signed in December. Names are listed in alphabetical order.

*Jeff Bowie

DL: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, West Branch (West Branch, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The class' closest recruit in terms of proximity — West Branch High School sits just 13 miles east of Kinnick Stadium — Bowie committed to Iowa on Jan. 25, 2020. He had other offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Kansas State.

*Brody Brecht

WR: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes hope they've found another CIML gem. Brecht committed to Iowa on May 1 in what was a vintage in-state recruiting battle.

*Arland Bruce IV

WR: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, Ankeny (Olathe, Kansas)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: Bruce made plenty of waves off the field for his transfer to Ankeny. He did the same on the field once eligible. This multi-dimensional All-Iowa Elite Team selection could become an immediate weapon for Iowa.

*Connor Colby

OL: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: Although Iowa may not have racked up the miles with this recruitment, landing this backyard star furthers cements the Hawkeyes' offensive-line prowess. Colby committed to Iowa over Ohio State, Michigan and others.

*David Davidkov

OL: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, New Trier (Glenview, Illinois)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: The son of Bulgarian immigrants, Davidkov committed to Iowa last April. He is one of the highest-ranked recruits in this class, having racked up a slew of Power Five offers that included Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and others.

*Cooper DeJean

DB: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, OABCIG (Odebolt, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: The state's do-it-all talent, DeJean committed to the Hawkeyes last March before leading OABCIG to a state title this past fall. DeJean's late-game heroics punctuated a incredible high school career.

*Gennings Dunker

OL: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Lena-Winslow (Lena, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: A prep teammate of Iowa freshman Isaiah Bruce, Dunker looks to give the Hawkeyes another small-town success story. He's been committed to Iowa since June 2019;

*Jaden Harrell

LB: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Urbandale (Urbandale, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa hopped in early on another in-state up-and-comer, and it paid off. Harrell is one of the longest-committed prospects in the class, having pledged to Iowa in July 2019.

Deavin Hilson

RB: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Des Moines North (Des Moines, Iowa)

Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Hilson is the star of Wednesday's signing day, having committed to the Hawkeyes last weekend after receiving a late Iowa offer. He is Des Moines North's first Power Five prospect since the 1970s.

*Keagan Johnson

WR: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Bellevue West (Bellevue, Nebraska)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: While many thought Johnson was a Nebraska lock given his father won two national championships with the Cornhuskers, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver opted to go with Iowa. He was one of 17 prospects to commit to the Hawkeyes last June.

*Joey Labas

QB: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Brecksville, Ohio)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts:Iowa flipped Labas from Ball State last summer, giving the Hawkeyes their lone quarterback commit in the class. Iowa was Labas' only Power Five offer.

*Griffin Liddle

DL: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Another key in-state get, Liddle pledged to the Hawkeyes in November 2019. Iowa won out in what was a typical Midwest recruiting battle, with Liddle holding other offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Army and Nebraska.

*Max Llewellyn

DL: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Urbandale (Urbandale, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Llewellyn joined Harrell, his high school teammate, in Iowa's 2021 class last April. The pledge was a big recruiting win for Iowa, which held off a bevy of Power Five suitors.

Michael Myslinski

OL: 6-foot-2, 285 pounds, Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville, Florida)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The other prospect signing Wednesday alongside Hilson, Myslinski has been committed to the Hawkeyes since Jan. 23. While Bowie has to travel the least, Myslnski has to travel the farthest among Iowa's 2021 recruits.

*Jeremiah Pittman

DL: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, St. Viator (Palatine, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa landed the Chicago product last May, beating out a slew of quality schools. Pittman held other offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa State, Michigan State, Syracuse and Boston College.

*Karson Sharar

LB: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Iowa Falls-Alden (Iowa Falls, Iowa)

Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Sharar flipped from Northern Iowa right before the December signing period. While Sharar may not boast lofty recruiting accolades, he fits the mold of the under-the-radar in-state prospect that's shined for Iowa so many times before.

*Beau Stephens

OL: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Blue Springs (Blue Springs, Missouri)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts:Iowa plucked Stephens out of the Kansas City-area last April. The offensive lineman prospect held offers from football powerhouses like Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M, among others.

*Justice Sullivan

LB: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Eden Prairie (Eden Prairie, Minnesota)

Rivals: 4 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: Sullivan committed to Iowa alongside Liddle in what was an important recruiting weekend in November 2019. Sullivan held other offers from Nebraska and Minnesota.

*Zach Twedt

LB: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Roland-Story (Story City, Iowa)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Despite featuring familiar names, Twedt's recruitment was an interesting one. The Roland-Story standout flipped from Iowa State to Iowa in November 2019, after the Cyclones' interest waned and the Hawkeyes' intensified.

Xavior Williams

S: 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls, Iowa)

Rivals: N/A; 247Sports Composite: N/A

Quick facts: A veteran piece that should immediately bolster Iowa's secondary, Williams picked the Hawkeyes once Northern Iowa's fall season was axed. The graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.