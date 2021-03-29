Watch live: Kirk Ferentz talks about Iowa football ahead of spring practice

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to talk to the media during a 12:30 p.m. news conference Monday as the Hawkeyes get ready for the start of spring practice.

Iowa finished last season with a 6-2 record and was voted No. 15 in the final Amway Coaches' Poll and No. 16 in the final Associated Press poll. The team had six-game winning streak before games against Michigan and Missouri were canceled.

Gone from this year's team are some key parts, including Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Alaric Jackson on offense and Chauncey Golston, Jack Heflin and Daviyon Nixon on the defensive side of the ball.

The final spring practice/game set for May 1.