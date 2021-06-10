Iowa athletics approves sale of beer, wine throughout Kinnick Stadium this fall

Beer and wine will be sold throughout Kinnick Stadium for Iowa football games starting this fall, the university’s athletics department announced Thursday morning.

The pilot program to expand alcohol sales at Iowa athletics events also includes Carver-Hawkeye Arena (predominantly basketball and wrestling), Duane Banks Field (baseball) and Bob Pearl Field (softball) for the 2021-22 school year.

Alcohol sales at Iowa football games, in particular, has been an annual hot topic. Iowa athletics director Gary Barta has said for years that the day would come.

Now, it’s here.

“While there is an opportunity for increased revenue, this decision was based on enhancing the fan experience and providing an additional amenity to our fans,” Barta said in a statement. “At the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year, we will work with our campus partners to review this pilot program.”

Iowa also announced that 30% of its net alcohol sales in athletics would be directed to initiatives supported by the UI’s Alcohol Harm Reduction Committee, which aims to reduce high-risk drinking.

While points of sale will be increased throughout Kinnick Stadium in time for the Sept. 4 opener against Indiana, alcohol sales won’t be available in the areas adjacent to the UI’s student section. The other big change: Iowa won’t open university-controlled parking lots until six hours before kickoff on game days and no earlier than 6 a.m.

"We recognize that the pregame atmosphere around Kinnick Stadium is a significant part of the fan experience,” Iowa interim president John Keller said. “We are adopting policies that encourage Hawkeyes to enjoy game day traditions while reducing underage access to alcohol and the negative impacts of binge drinking."

Iowa is the eighth Big Ten program to sell beer and/or wine in public areas at home football games. Iowa has sold alcohol in premium seating areas since 2006.

Click here to read Chad Leistikow's FAQs about beer and wine sales at Kinnick (and more) this fall.