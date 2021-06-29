Iowa football lands quarterback target Carson May in its 2022 recruiting class

Over the month of June, Iowa's hosted its top priority targets in hopes of shaping out the 2022 class.

On Tuesday, they secured one of their top quarterbacks only one day after offering him.

Carson May, a consensus three-star recruit from Jones, Oklahoma, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes from his Twitter account. He also had offers from Old Dominion and Western Michigan.

May visited Iowa on June 18 but did not receive an offer until 10 days later. As a junior, the 6-foot-5 May completed 219-of-364 passes for 3,007 yards, 26 touchdowns and ran 650 yards on 129 carries for 14 touchdowns.

He is the top-rated quarterback recruit in Oklahoma this year. With his commitment, Iowa has six commits in their 2022 class which is currently ranked 57th according to 247Sports.

More:'Here we go': Iowa AD Gary Barta says school will maximize NIL value for athletes

Kennington Smith is the new Iowa Hawkeyes beat writer for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com