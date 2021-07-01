Hawkeyes add priority WR recruit Jacob Bostick to 2022 class

On the heels of a major recruiting weekend, Iowa has gained commitments from two priority recruits this week. On Thursday, they added a third. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick from Palatine, Illinois committed to Iowa via his Twitter account.

He joins quarterback Carson May and kicker Drew Stevens as commitments this week.

Last season, Bostick reeled in 31 catches for 450 yards and nine touchdowns. He is the eighth-highest ranked player in his state, a consensus three-star recruit and held offers from Illinois and Louisville. With his commitment, Iowa has jumped to 51st in the 2022 recruiting rankings, according to 247sports.

Kennington Smith is the new Iowa Hawkeyes beat writer for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com