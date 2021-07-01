Hawkeyes football player Tyrone Tracy Jr. announces NIL venture with gaming app

Today, July 1, marks the first day where student-athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness. Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., a member of the Hawkeyes football team, has announced his first personal venture under the new NIL era.

Tracy announced via his Twitter account that he has agreed to a partnership with Yoke Gaming, an app that allows people to play video games with notable athletes around the country and the world. Now, since the NIL changes, that includes collegiate athletes.

In addition to Tracy, college football players from Power 5 programs such as Alabma, Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU have announced partnerships with Yoke.

