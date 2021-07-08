Iowa football adds first 2023 commit in Norwalk defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

Iowa football went to a familiar place to land its first 2023 commit. The Hawkeyes have started that class with a solid in-state get.

Norwalk defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson announced his Iowa commitment via Twitter Thursday, selecting the Hawkeyes over an offer from Iowa State.

"I’ve committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes!!" Borcherding-Johnson wrote in his announcement. "I am so excited and blessed! Thank you to God, my family, coaches and Iowa for this opportunity! I can’t wait to wear the black and gold!!!"

At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Borcherding-Johnson hardly looks like someone who just finished his sophomore year. The Norwalk standout racked up 31.5 tackles (31 solo), two sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2020, as the Warriors went 2-6 and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Borcherding-Johnson is also a standout wrestler, having finished third in 3A's heavyweight class last season with a 38-5 record.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.