Podcast: A deep dive into recruiting, where the Hawkeyes stand and continued basketball preview

Chad Leistikow is still on vacation, but Andrew Downs from KXnO joins new Hawkeyes reporter Kennington Smith once again! This time they're joined by recruiting expert Matthew Bain from the Des Moines Register.

Recruiting is in full swing and the Hawkeyes have both hit ... and missed on some big-time prospects. Where do the Hawkeyes stand? Especially at one of the most critical positions in the program: tight end. Can NIL be the great equalizer against major college powers?

And it's been said that programs from the outside have been attacking Iowa about last year's racial disparities ... is Iowa combatting negative recruiting and, if so, how can they overcome it?

Then, the team continues their preview of Hawkeyes basketball. Last week Kris Murray was the topic of conversation as "Players to Watch" in the 2021-22 season. This time the team looks at another sophomore: Tony Perkins.

