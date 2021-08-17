Iowa football gets big recruiting win with Florida 3-star RB Jaziun Patterson

On Tuesday night, Iowa secured a commitment from a prospect at a position of need in their 2022 class. Jaziun Patterson, a running back from Deerfield Beach, Florida, announced his commitment to Iowa via radio broadcast where he and four other teammates announced their decisions.

He is the ninth commitment in Iowa's 2022 class and the sixth on offense. He also held a slew of other Power 5 offers including Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M. He is a three-star, top-500 national prospect, per the 247Sports Composite. He plans to early enroll in January.

Patterson, who is the second-highest ranked recruit in Iowa's class, according to the 247Sports Composite, fills a huge position need in 2022. Currently, Iowa has five running backs on scholarship but two are expected to depart after this season: All Big-Ten running back Tyler Goodson, the No. 4 running back on ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board, and senior Ivory Kelly-Martin.

Behind them, the Hawkeyes have redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams and true freshman Deavin Hilson. None of the aforementioned backs have any game experience.

Iowa's not expected to take in a big class in 2022. It's unclear if they'll take another running back, but Patterson will immediately be inserted into the mix for early playing time with the lack of experience that's expected to return to school next year.

With his commitment, Iowa's moved up to the 60th ranked class nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Kennington Smith is the new Iowa Hawkeyes beat writer for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com