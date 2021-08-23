Iowa football's Tyler Linderbaum named first-team preseason AP All-American

Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum has added yet another accolade to his already long list of preseason awards. On Monday, the junior center from Solon was named a first-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

He was previously named first-team preseason All-American earlier this month by USA TODAY Sports.

Keeping track, Linderbaum's honors include first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team and conference preseason honors list, the Rimington Trophy Watch List and the Outland Trophy Watch List. Also, Pro Football Focus named Linderbaum the third best overall player in college football and the top lineman in July.

A quick glance at Linderbaum's 2020 campaign explains why he is held in such high regard. Last season, he was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy and earned first-team All-American honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus and second-team from Associated Press.

The 2020 first-team All-Big Ten selection is expected to anchor the Iowa offensive line on a 2021 team that has lofty expectations. The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 18 in both the USA TODAY and AP's preseason Top 25 list.

Iowa opens their season on Sept. 4 at home against No. 17-ranked Indiana.

