Iowa football's Riley Moss named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two pick-six effort

Hawk Central

Really … who else was this going to be?

Riley Moss, Iowa football's senior defensive back from Ankeny, was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week after his masterful performance in the Hawkeyes' 34-6 dismantling of No. 17 Indiana.

In the blowout, Moss had two pivotal pick-six interception returns for a touchdown off Indiana star Michael Penix Jr. In doing so, Moss became the third player in Hawkeye history to return two interceptions for a touchdown in a game. He had two pass break-ups.

'Riley Moss Thorpe Award?':Iowa football cornerback's two pick-sixes draw rave reviews from Hawkeye fans

This is his first Defensive Player of the Week award by the conference, which announced it on Monday morning. Moss was named the Walter Camp national Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday, as well.

Iowa plays No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday in the Cy-Hawk game in Ames.