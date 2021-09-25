Iowa football vs. Colorado State: Hawkeyes back even, 14-14, after defense forces key fumble

IOWA CITY — Hello again from Kinnick Stadium, where the weather has a strong football feel for this Saturday afternoon showdown. No. 6 Iowa (3-0) and Colorado State (1-2) get underway at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Hawk Central reporters Kennington Smith, Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard, as well as photographers Bryon Houlgrave and Joseph Cress, will have you covered from pregame to postgame.

The Hawkeyes are looking to wrap up the nonconference schedule with another cruise-control victory, before diving into the meat of Big Ten action. Iowa is more than a three-touchdown favorite against a Colorado State squad that earned its first win last week at Toledo.

Follow along here all afternoon from updates, commentary and analysis.

8:17/3Q — What a swing for the Hawkeyes.

In a matter of minutes, this game has totally changed. A fumble from Colorado State running back A'Jon Vivens recovered by Jack Campbell set up Iowa with a needed short field. One play later, Tyrone Tracy takes the end-around into the end zone for a 6-yard TD run. 14-14 here in a rejuvenated Kinnick.

9:40/3Q — More boos after another futile Iowa drive.

Another possession, another three-and-out. Spencer Petras got lit up on a sack where the Colorado State defender went untouched the whole way. Hawkeyes could use a wake up soon before this really enters upset territory.

11:12/3Q — Colorado State nearly delivers another big third-down conversion.

The Rams nearly made it 10-for-14 on third down on its first second-half drive. Deep pass slides out of Trey McBride's hands as he's taken to the turf. Spencer Petras needs a rebound now. Iowa starts around midfield after the TV timeout.

12:30/3Q — Iowa's offense doesn't do much yet again.

One decent gain by Tyler Goodson and that's it. Hawkeyes stall out just past midfield after Sam LaPorta can't break a tackle near the sticks. Tory Taylor on again to punt.

HALF — Colorado State 14, Iowa 7

Rams cash in the costly turnover with a 3-yard TD pass to Gary Williams, and Colorado State takes the lead into the break. Hawkeyes outgaining Colorado State by nine yards, but it hasn't mattered on the scoreboard.

A telling stat: Iowa surrendered nine third-down conversions in the first half, which is only three fewer than the Hawkeyes gave up through their first three games combined.

1:32/2Q — Disaster for Spencer Petras.

First major mistake this season for Spencer Petras, who throws his first interception of the season on a failed screen. Came right after Iowa's offense was heating up. Colorado State's Robert Floyd returns the pick 62 yards before being caught by Tyler Goodson. First INT for Petras in his last 163 passes.

3:17/2Q — Hello again, Keegan Johnson.

Great ball from Petras. Great snag from the freshman receiver on the 49-yard catch and run. Petras and Johnson have hooked up for 92 of Iowa's 107 passing yards.

3:55/2Q — Iowa and Colorado State back even.

What a drive from the Rams. Three third-and-long conversions, with the last one coming on Todd Centeio's QB draw to paydirt. We've rarely seen Iowa's defense carved apart like that this season. Colorado State currently 8-for-12 on third downs.

6:42/2Q — Rams are driving.

Iowa's defense has already surrendered more than 120 total yards in a first half that could be tied come intermission. Impressive road effort so far from Colorado State.

13:45/2Q — Iowa 7, Colorado State 0

What's the old saying? "If he's even, he's leavin'." That was Keegan Johnson, who scooted past his defender with the ball in the air and hauled in the 43-yard pass for his first collegiate score. Great throw by Spencer Petras, who had just 13 passing yards until that toss.

END 1Q — Iowa and Colorado State scoreless.

The Rams have surprisingly been able to move the chains a bit against this vaunted Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes are locking down when needed. The offense, though? Still sputtering like before, that is until Tyler Goodson rips off a 27-yard run to end the quarter. Iowa had 33 total yards before that scamper.

4:33/1Q — Still not great from Iowa's offense.

One decent run from Tyler Goodson, but that's all Iowa can muster on its second possession. Spencer Petras was under pressure for one throw, then tossed another high intended for Sam LaPorta. Hawkeyes have just 29 yards on their first two drives.

6:05/1Q — Iowa defense bends a bit, but doesn't break.

Colorado State strings together a few nice plays to move into Iowa territory, but the drive stalls out after a fourth-down stop. Rams had a walk-in TD on the drive that QB Tony Centeio couldn't complete.

10:06/1Q — Hawkeyes offense with a less than stellar start

One first down, then a costly sack of Spencer Petras derails Iowa's first drive. An uncharacteristically average punt from Tory Taylor gives Colorado State first-and-10 at its 26. One note: Keegan Johnson joined Connor Colby as true freshmen in Iowa's starting lineup.

13:32/1Q — Iowa defense doing its thing

Jack Koerner nearly had an interception on Colorado State's first play. Jestin Jacobs with a nice stop on third down. Colorado State punting early.

2:31 p.m. — Back in Black is here

Riley Moss, Spencer Petras, Kyler Schott and John Waggoner leading the Swarm out. Kickoff coming soon. Colorado State wins the toss and will receive.

2:01 p.m. — Justin Britt update

The Iowa offensive lineman is warming up and dressed, so he won't be completely absent today despite dealing with some injuries. Defensive tackle Logan Jones is also in in uniform today.

1:50 p.m. — We have a Penn State kick time.

3 p.m. (CT) two weeks from today. No night game in Kinnick.

1:08 p.m. — A pregame update on the offensive line.

Play-by-play man Gary Dolphin delivered a noteworthy update on the offensive line. Freshman Connor Colby will start at right guard for the banged-up Justin Britt, further showcasing Colby's quick rise in the Iowa program.

The former Cedar Rapids Kennedy standout was already a rotational piece through the first three games, and will now get an even bigger opportunity against Colorado State.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.