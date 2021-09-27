When is the Iowa football game against Maryland? How to watch, listen to Friday night game

The Iowa football team is returning to Big Ten play this week — and the Hawkeyes will have a short week to get ready for the game.

Iowa (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) travels to Maryland (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night matchup in College Park. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Friday this summer. Iowa has not played in College Park since the 2014 season, when the Hawkeyes blew an early 14-0 lead and lost, 38-31.

Iowa, ranked No. 5 in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, faces a Terrapins team that isn't ranked but is getting votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls.

On Saturday, Iowa successfully finished the non-conference portion of its season with a 24-14 over Colorado State. The week prior, the Hawkeyes beat Kent State, which Maryland easily defeated on Saturday, 37-16.

